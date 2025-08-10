Developer Lists $38M Brentwood Estate With Panoramic Views and Resort Amenities

“The Outlook,” Offers City-To-Ocean Vistas, Wellness Center, and Screening Lounge

Developer David Maman has listed a newly built Brentwood mansion with sweeping views of the Getty Center and Downtown Los Angeles for $38 million.

The 15,000-square-foot residence at 1204 Chickory Lane, designed and developed by Maman’s firm, spans three levels on a secluded cul-de-sac. It offers nine bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and an array of high-end amenities, including a primary suite with a private patio and bar, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a screening room, a wellness center, an outdoor kitchen, a pool, staff quarters, and an eight-car garage.

Maman acquired the site in 2021 for $5.8 million through Maman Properties LLC from Chickory Lane LLC, a rental investment entity managed by Bill Zutter and based in Florida. He demolished the previous structure and completed the new build this year. Santiago Arana of The Agency holds the listing.

The offering comes months after Maman sold a 16,000-square-foot new build at 1050 Stradella Road in Bel Air for $25 million, a price well below its original $33.8 million ask in March 2024. That home, also listed by Arana, was purchased by Gang Ji and Ting Zhang, represented by Pinnacle Real Estate Group’s Sam Mu.

Known as “The Outlook,” the 15,000-square-foot contemporary residence at 1204 Chickory Lane sits atop a gated cul-de-sac, accessed by a long private drive. The nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom estate blends expansive indoor-outdoor living with high-end amenities, including an edgeless pool, outdoor kitchen, and manicured lawn. It is located minutes from Brentwood’s shopping and dining areas.

The main level features formal living and dining rooms, a private office, and a chef’s kitchen with adjoining family area, butler’s pantry, walk-in pantry, and commercial-grade refrigerator. Pocket doors open to the backyard’s covered patio and resort-style entertaining spaces.

Upstairs, five en-suite bedrooms include a primary suite with dual bathrooms, dual walk-in closets, and a large private terrace. Each bedroom captures sweeping canyon and ocean views.

The lower level houses a bar, billiards area, glass-enclosed wine cellar, screening lounge, and a wellness center with gym, sauna, steam room, cold plunge, hot tub, and massage space. Two guest suites, a two-bedroom staff quarters, an eight-car garage with guard room, and dual laundry rooms complete the layout.