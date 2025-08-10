Brad Pitt Buys $12M Gated Hollywood Hills Mansion With Sweeping LA-to-Ocean Views

Oscar Winner’s Spanish-Style Estate Features Movie Theater, Recording Studio, Pool

Brad Pitt has purchased a Spanish-style estate in the Hollywood Hills for $12 million, acquiring the property from The Killers’ lead guitarist Dave Keuning just weeks after his nearby home was burglarized.

The six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom residence sits in the exclusive Outpost Estates neighborhood and closed on Aug. 5, a day before the death of Pitt’s mother, Jane Etta Pitt, at age 84. The sale, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, represents a discount from its $13.99 million June listing price.

Keuning and his wife, interior designer Emilie Keuning, bought the modern Spanish villa from Grindr founder Joel Simkhai in 2020 for $9.6 million and undertook a full renovation. They initially listed it for nearly $14 million before agreeing to the sale. David Parnes, Sam Collins, and James Harris of Carolwood Estates represented the sellers, while Pitt was represented by Carolwood’s Marci Kays and Jonathan Mogharrabi.

Perched on just over a third of an acre, the white stucco home with a terracotta roof was built in the late 1980s and spans about 8,300 square feet, with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

A dramatic, wood-beamed foyer opens to a living room with a stone fireplace and steel-framed French doors leading to the backyard. Additional spaces include a second living area with an embossed tin ceiling, a library-style office with built-in shelving, a formal dining room, and a fireside sitting area. The kitchen features ebony-toned cabinetry, Wolf and Miele appliances, and a casual dining nook.

Upstairs, the primary suite offers a fireplace, Murano glass chandelier, wraparound balcony, and marble-clad bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, and glass shower. Other amenities include a vaulted movie theater, a detached hillside studio with a recording space, and landscaped grounds with a freeform pool, spa, fire pit lounge, barbecue station, and dual garages.

This is the second Los Angeles property Pitt has purchased in two years. In 2023, he acquired a midcentury modern home in Los Feliz for $5.5 million. That property was recently burglarized while Pitt was traveling to promote his upcoming film “F1.” Police said thieves “ransacked” the home during the break-in.