Salt & Straw Debuts Farmers Market-Inspired Flavors for August

Series Features Peak-Season Produce in Inventive Ice Creams

Salt & Straw has rolled out a new limited-edition collection celebrating peak summer produce, with flavors inspired by farmers’ markets across the country. The “Farmer’s Market Series” will be available from Aug. 1 through Aug. 28 in scoop shops nationwide, through online shipping, and via affiliate partners including ShareASale.

Co-founder and head ice cream maker Tyler Malek developed five small-batch creations for the series, each highlighting fruits and vegetables at the height of their season. The menu draws directly from the bounty found at local markets, translating fresh ingredients into inventive sweet and savory combinations.

The featured flavors include:

Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread — A spiced chocolate chip ice cream layered with pieces of moist zucchini bread and warm notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove.



Tomato Gelato with Olive Brittle — Creamy tomato gelato blended with Arbequina olive oil and lemon zest, finished with caramelized butter brittle and dehydrated black olives.



Melon and Prosciutto — Fresh cantaloupe ice cream swirled with candied prosciutto, inspired by the classic Italian pairing of sweet melon and cured meat.



Peach Jam Miso Blondies (v) — Toasted coconut cream dotted with miso-infused butterscotch blondies and streaked with peach jam.



Pickled Cucumber Sorbet (v) — A bright blend of Grillo's pickle brine, puréed cucumber, dill, and fresh herbs.



In addition to the seasonal offerings, the company is introducing a new vegan classic on Aug. 1: Hazelnut Cookies and Cream (v). This Oregon-inspired version of the popular flavor folds crushed sandwich cookies into coconut cream, infused with bourbon vanilla, and swirled with hazelnut butter fudge.