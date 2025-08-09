Pepperdine Crash Defendant Hires High-Profile Attorney, Pleads Not Guilty

Fraser Michael Bohm Now Represented by Celebrity Defense Lawyer

Facing multiple murder and manslaughter charges, Malibu resident Fraser Michael Bohm entered a not guilty plea Wednesday in the deaths of four Pepperdine University seniors killed in an October 2023 crash on Pacific Coast Highway.

Prosecutors allege the then–22-year-old was driving his BMW at 104 mph in a 45 mph zone when he lost control near “Dead Man’s Curve,” striking and killing Alpha Phi sorority members Niamh Rolston, Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams, and Peyton Stewart.

Bohm appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court with his new attorney, Alan Jackson, a high-profile defense lawyer known for winning the recent acquittal of Karen Read in Massachusetts and previously representing Kevin Spacey in a sexual assault case. Jackson also served on the prosecution team that convicted music producer Phil Spector of the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.

The defense contends Bohm was fleeing a road rage incident that began outside a Malibu restaurant several miles from the crash site. His former attorney claimed the aggressor had been identified; however, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has not confirmed the story. Jackson told reporters he intends to challenge the prosecution’s evidence and will seek to reduce Bohm’s $4 million bail.

In addition to the criminal case, Bohm, now 24, could face civil lawsuits from the victims’ families. His next court date is set for Sept. 5.