August 9, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Pepperdine Crash Defendant Hires High-Profile Attorney, Pleads Not Guilty

Photo: YouTube

Fraser Michael Bohm Now Represented by Celebrity Defense Lawyer 

Facing multiple murder and manslaughter charges, Malibu resident Fraser Michael Bohm entered a not guilty plea Wednesday in the deaths of four Pepperdine University seniors killed in an October 2023 crash on Pacific Coast Highway.

Prosecutors allege the then–22-year-old was driving his BMW at 104 mph in a 45 mph zone when he lost control near “Dead Man’s Curve,” striking and killing Alpha Phi sorority members Niamh Rolston, Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams, and Peyton Stewart.

Bohm appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court with his new attorney, Alan Jackson, a high-profile defense lawyer known for winning the recent acquittal of Karen Read in Massachusetts and previously representing Kevin Spacey in a sexual assault case. Jackson also served on the prosecution team that convicted music producer Phil Spector of the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.

The defense contends Bohm was fleeing a road rage incident that began outside a Malibu restaurant several miles from the crash site. His former attorney claimed the aggressor had been identified; however, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has not confirmed the story. Jackson told reporters he intends to challenge the prosecution’s evidence and will seek to reduce Bohm’s $4 million bail.

In addition to the criminal case, Bohm, now 24, could face civil lawsuits from the victims’ families. His next court date is set for Sept. 5.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

Trump Administration Demands $1B From UCLA Over Campus Protests To Restore Funding and to Appoint Federal Monitor

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

Proposed Deal Ends Race and Ethnicity-Based Scholarships, Halt to Gender-Affirming Care  Federal officials are seeking $1 billion from the University...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Salt & Straw Debuts Farmers Market-Inspired Flavors for August

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

Series Features Peak-Season Produce in Inventive Ice Creams Salt & Straw has rolled out a new limited-edition collection celebrating peak...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles DA Nathan Hochman Seeks to Block Menendez Brothers’ Push for New Trial

August 9, 2025

Read more
August 9, 2025

Defense Team Claims It Proves Long-Standing Allegations, File For Clemency Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman has formally urged a...
News

West LA College Hosts Climate Career Fair With Jobs, Internships, $0 Tuition Promise Program

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

Over 30 Employers and Enrollment Assistance Headline the Aug. 9 Community Event.  West Los Angeles College will open its campus...

Photo: Official
News

Live Like Braun Memorial Tournament Honors Athlete’s Life on His Birthday on August 9

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

Players and Community Members Will Gather to Celebrate Braun Levi’s Life Friends, family, and supporters of the late Braun Levi...

Photo: FX
Entertainment, News

Xenomorphs Hit Hollywood: FX Launches Global ‘Alien: Earth’ Hunt Ahead of Series Premiere

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

Fans Can Track “Crash-Site” Crates in LA for Instant Prizes, Photo Ops, and Sweepstakes FX is bringing the world of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Glorya Kaufman, Dance, Arts and Health Philanthropist Who Transformed L.A.’s Landscape, Dies at 95

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

From Culver City, Brentwood, UCLA, USC, and Downtown LA, Her Generosity was Legendary Glorya Kaufman, a transformative benefactor to the...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

From Pop-Up to Permanent: Mustard’s Bagels Secures Home Base in Culver City and Is Now Open

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

Bakery Will Bake Bagel Favorites and Seasonal Specials While New Space Takes Shape. By Dolores Quintana There’s even more great...

Photo: Facebook
News

Overnight Lane Closures Set for I-405 Through Sepulveda Pass Next Week

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

Caltrans to Close Multiple Northbound and Southbound Lanes Nightly  Caltrans will implement overnight lane closures along Interstate 405 in the...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Levain Bakery Lands in Beverly Hills with Cookies, Swag, and a Sweet Surprise

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

Newest Location’s Debut Includes Limited-Edition Flavor, Early-Bird Giveaways Levain Bakery will mark the opening of its newest location in Beverly...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, Food and Dinner, News

Bistro Blue’s One Night Only Seasonal Menu Pops Up at Little City Farms August 10

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Chef Kara Vorabutr’s Garden Dinner Promises to be a Seasonal Showstopper Bistro Blue, a pop-up concept by Chef Kara Vorabutr,...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cardinale du Vin’s Weekend Izakaya Pop-Up Blends Thai Flavors and Japanese Dishes

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Three Nights Only: Thai-Japanese Fusion Menu Launched in Pico-Robertson Cardinale du Vin is unveiling a special izakaya-inspired menu this weekend,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Chez Jay Celebrates 66 Years with Retro Bash by the Beach

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Landmark Restaurant Celebrates With Classic Cars, Live Music, Celebrity Lore One of Los Angeles County’s most storied restaurants will mark...

Photo: Warner Brothers
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Weapons

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

By Dolores Quintana You might be asking yourself what the film Weapons is about. Not to worry, writer and director...
News

Trial Date Set for Alleged ‘Ketamine Queen’ in Matthew Perry’s Death

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

Woman Accused in Matthew Perry’s Overdose to Face Jury The woman accused of supplying the fatal dose of ketamine that...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR