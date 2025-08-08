Xenomorphs Hit Hollywood: FX Launches Global ‘Alien: Earth’ Hunt Ahead of Series Premiere

Fans Can Track “Crash-Site” Crates in LA for Instant Prizes, Photo Ops, and Sweepstakes

FX is bringing the world of Alien: Earth to life with a large-scale, multi-city activation that will span 14 cities worldwide in the days leading up to the sci-fi series’ debut. The centerpiece of the campaign imagines the crash landing of the USCSS Maginot on Earth, scattering mysterious containment units filled with alien life forms into urban centers across the globe.

From New York to Tokyo, Prodigy Corp officers will stand guard over salvaged crates, inviting fans to approach for a chance at instant prizes. In the U.S., the Aug. 9 activation will run from 12 to 6 p.m. local time in cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Las Vegas, Dallas, and Nashville. Participating locations, ranging from W Hotels to Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, will host interactive elements such as hidden Easter eggs, photo ops, and exclusive giveaways.

You can experience this activation yourself, be terrified in person, and score swag at the W Hollywood, located at 6250 Hollywood Boulevard. Here’s a little taste of what’s in store.



Participants may win limited-edition Alien: Earth x Skullcandy Crusher EVO headphones, themed thermoses, collectible pins, or receive special offers from partner venues. U.S. locations will feature “The Hunt” prizes on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans outside the U.S. can spot containment units in cities such as London, Valencia, Mexico City, São Paulo, Sydney, and Seoul. Social media teasers have already shown the Maginot flying over landmarks from Venice Beach to Rio de Janeiro.

Beyond the in-person event, FX has launched “The Hunt” Sweepstakes, offering prizes including headphones, branded merchandise, and a grand prize trip to one of four W Hotel locations. The network has also rolled out an immersive out-of-home campaign with a 3D Times Square billboard featuring a Xenomorph, massive crates in Hollywood with LED displays and sound effects, and even motion-triggered jump scares for brave passersby.

Set in the year 2120, Alien: Earth follows “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler), a hybrid humanoid infused with human consciousness, who—along with a team of tactical soldiers—encounters terrifying alien life forms after a spacecraft collision in Prodigy City. The cast includes Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Babou Ceesay, Essie Davis, and more. The series is created by Noah Hawley, with Ridley Scott among the executive producers.

Alien: Earth premieres August 12 on FX and Hulu.