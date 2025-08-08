West LA College Hosts Climate Career Fair With Jobs, Internships, $0 Tuition Promise Program

Over 30 Employers and Enrollment Assistance Headline the Aug. 9 Community Event.

West Los Angeles College will open its campus to job seekers and prospective students on Saturday, Aug. 9, for the “Building Resilient Futures Career Fair,” a free, family-friendly event highlighting climate and sustainability careers.

Produced in partnership with Assemblymember Isaac Bryan, the fair will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. along the Wildcat Walkway in Culver City. Bryan is scheduled to speak at 11:00 a.m.

The college, home to the California Center for Climate Change Education and the nation’s first Associate Degree in Climate Change & Environmental Studies, will host more than 30 employers offering information on jobs, internships, and paid climate-related student positions. Participating organizations range from SunRun Solar and LA Conservation Corps to the Metropolitan Water District and Tree People.

In addition to career networking, WLAC will offer an enrollment event from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with staff available to assist with applications, course selection, and student services, including the $0 Tuition Promise Program. Campus tours will be held at noon.

The day will also include music, children’s activities, food by Vurger Guys, and presentations from Los Angeles Community College District Trustee Nichelle Henderson and WLAC President Dr. James M. Limbaugh.

For details and registration, visit WLAC.edu/Events.