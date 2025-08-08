August 9, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Live Like Braun Memorial Tournament Honors Athlete’s Life on His Birthday on August 9

Photo: Official

Players and Community Members Will Gather to Celebrate Braun Levi’s Life

Friends, family, and supporters of the late Braun Levi will gather Saturday, Aug. 9, on what would have been his birthday, for the Live Like Braun Memorial Tennis Tournament at the Peninsula Racquet Club. The event runs from noon to 4:00 p.m. and celebrates Levi’s life, legacy, and love of the sport.

The doubles-format competition will feature three divisions organized by skill level, with each team guaranteed two hours of live ball play. The top two teams in each division will advance to a single-set championship match. Those who do not qualify for the finals will have additional play opportunities. The non-sanctioned tournament is open to high school-age players and older, with mixed-age and mixed-gender teams welcome.

Levi, a standout tennis player, was killed by an alleged drunk driver, but his values leadership, kindness, generosity, and love live on through the Live Like Braun Foundation. Proceeds from the event will fund scholarships and outreach programs for youth, while also supporting initiatives to prevent tragedies like the one that claimed his life.

Organizers describe the day as a celebration of “tennis in its purest form,” reflecting Levi’s passion for the game not only as a competition but as a source of friendship, challenge, and joy.

The tournament is sponsored by the Arrillaga Family. Registration for the event closed Aug. 3, and tickets are sold out. Questions can be directed to Debbie Mahdessian at santamonicatenniscollective@gmail.com or 310-430-1962.

For more information on the foundation, please visit https://livelikebraunfoundation.org/.

in News
Related Posts
News

West LA College Hosts Climate Career Fair With Jobs, Internships, $0 Tuition Promise Program

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

Over 30 Employers and Enrollment Assistance Headline the Aug. 9 Community Event.  West Los Angeles College will open its campus...

Photo: FX
Entertainment, News

Xenomorphs Hit Hollywood: FX Launches Global ‘Alien: Earth’ Hunt Ahead of Series Premiere

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

Fans Can Track “Crash-Site” Crates in LA for Instant Prizes, Photo Ops, and Sweepstakes FX is bringing the world of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Glorya Kaufman, Dance, Arts and Health Philanthropist Who Transformed L.A.’s Landscape, Dies at 95

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

From Culver City, Brentwood, UCLA, USC, and Downtown LA, Her Generosity was Legendary Glorya Kaufman, a transformative benefactor to the...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

From Pop-Up to Permanent: Mustard’s Bagels Secures Home Base in Culver City and Is Now Open

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

Bakery Will Bake Bagel Favorites and Seasonal Specials While New Space Takes Shape. By Dolores Quintana There’s even more great...

Photo: Facebook
News

Overnight Lane Closures Set for I-405 Through Sepulveda Pass Next Week

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

Caltrans to Close Multiple Northbound and Southbound Lanes Nightly  Caltrans will implement overnight lane closures along Interstate 405 in the...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Levain Bakery Lands in Beverly Hills with Cookies, Swag, and a Sweet Surprise

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

Newest Location’s Debut Includes Limited-Edition Flavor, Early-Bird Giveaways Levain Bakery will mark the opening of its newest location in Beverly...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, Food and Dinner, News

Bistro Blue’s One Night Only Seasonal Menu Pops Up at Little City Farms August 10

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Chef Kara Vorabutr’s Garden Dinner Promises to be a Seasonal Showstopper Bistro Blue, a pop-up concept by Chef Kara Vorabutr,...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cardinale du Vin’s Weekend Izakaya Pop-Up Blends Thai Flavors and Japanese Dishes

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Three Nights Only: Thai-Japanese Fusion Menu Launched in Pico-Robertson Cardinale du Vin is unveiling a special izakaya-inspired menu this weekend,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Chez Jay Celebrates 66 Years with Retro Bash by the Beach

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Landmark Restaurant Celebrates With Classic Cars, Live Music, Celebrity Lore One of Los Angeles County’s most storied restaurants will mark...

Photo: Warner Brothers
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Weapons

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

By Dolores Quintana You might be asking yourself what the film Weapons is about. Not to worry, writer and director...
News

Trial Date Set for Alleged ‘Ketamine Queen’ in Matthew Perry’s Death

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

Woman Accused in Matthew Perry’s Overdose to Face Jury The woman accused of supplying the fatal dose of ketamine that...

Photo: Facebook
Entertainment, News

Culver City’s Sunset Concert Series Keeps the Beat Going All Summer Long

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

Summer Nights Heat Up at the Culver Steps with a Latin Dance Party  Culver City’s 2025 Summer Sunset Concert Series...

Photo: GoFundMe
News

DUI Suspect Identified and Charged in Crash That Killed 9-Year-Old, Injured Brother

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

RV Driver to Face Serious Felony Charges After Striking Boys Riding E-Scooter The 46-year-old man who was allegedly driving under...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Deadly Crosswalk Hit and Run in West Adams, Victim Hit Multiple Times and Left to Die

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Police Seek Public Help to Identify Three Drivers Who Struck and Killed a Pedestrian  Detectives with the Los Angeles Police...

Photo: Facebook
News

Woman Shot During Attempted Electric Bicycle Robbery in Culver City

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Suspects Remain at Large After Confrontation Ends in Gunfire Early Monday morning, gunfire erupted during an attempted robbery on Sepulveda...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR