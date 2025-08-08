Live Like Braun Memorial Tournament Honors Athlete’s Life on His Birthday on August 9

Players and Community Members Will Gather to Celebrate Braun Levi’s Life

Friends, family, and supporters of the late Braun Levi will gather Saturday, Aug. 9, on what would have been his birthday, for the Live Like Braun Memorial Tennis Tournament at the Peninsula Racquet Club. The event runs from noon to 4:00 p.m. and celebrates Levi’s life, legacy, and love of the sport.

The doubles-format competition will feature three divisions organized by skill level, with each team guaranteed two hours of live ball play. The top two teams in each division will advance to a single-set championship match. Those who do not qualify for the finals will have additional play opportunities. The non-sanctioned tournament is open to high school-age players and older, with mixed-age and mixed-gender teams welcome.

Levi, a standout tennis player, was killed by an alleged drunk driver, but his values leadership, kindness, generosity, and love live on through the Live Like Braun Foundation. Proceeds from the event will fund scholarships and outreach programs for youth, while also supporting initiatives to prevent tragedies like the one that claimed his life.

Organizers describe the day as a celebration of “tennis in its purest form,” reflecting Levi’s passion for the game not only as a competition but as a source of friendship, challenge, and joy.

The tournament is sponsored by the Arrillaga Family. Registration for the event closed Aug. 3, and tickets are sold out. Questions can be directed to Debbie Mahdessian at santamonicatenniscollective@gmail.com or 310-430-1962.

For more information on the foundation, please visit https://livelikebraunfoundation.org/.