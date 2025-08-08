August 8, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

From Pop-Up to Permanent: Mustard’s Bagels Secures Home Base in Culver City and Is Now Open

Photo: Instagram

Bakery Will Bake Bagel Favorites and Seasonal Specials While New Space Takes Shape.

By Dolores Quintana

There’s even more great news for bagel fans on the Westside, especially in Culver City. Mustard’s Bagels, which had been doing a regular pop-up in Culver City for a few weeks, signed a lease on the property where they had been doing business last weekend. For now, as stated in an Instagram post, they have lots of work to do to get the place running, so the business will be run as a pop-up until further notice on Saturdays and Sundays only from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The 72-hour fermented bagels are described as “Blistered, crackly and chewy, our bagels feature Tehachapi Grain Project heirloom whole wheat flours and are hand formed, fermented for 72 hours, boiled in malt syrup, then served fresh from the oven.” It is wonderful to know that there are so many great bagel places on the Westside. You can try another one each weekend and never get tired of any of them. 

Let me tell you, these bagels are full of flavor. Crunchy on the outside, with depth of flavor that comes from the preparation and the quality of the flour, and a nice sprinkling of salt to round things out. Just stellar bagels, prepared with care, with the owners, Brent and Kyle Glanville’s, creative combinations. You can taste the sourdough and the freshness. No toasting required. 

The menu also stresses: No Substitutions or Omissions, No Toasters, No Cream or Sugar Card or Tap Pay Only. Don’t worry, the bagels and the coffee are so good, they don’t need it.

You can expect a seasonal filter coffee, which, judging by the cup I already had, will always be very good, and brown butter Carrot Cake made with Jimenez Farms carrots, brown butter, fresh ginger, and a tangy cream cheese frosting, but the day I went they were also running daily specials, so you can expect some pleasant surprises.  

You can preorder “loosies, schmears, smoked salmon, and platters” starting every week on Wednesday on their website. Along with the traditional orders, bagels, bagels with schmears, and butter, these are the premium selections from their walk-up menu:

The Deanna Michelle
Inspired by the Din Tai Fung cucumber salad, this bagel includes sliced Persian cucumber, lemon vinaigrette, and our housemade garlic chili oil with miso scallion schmear on an open-faced roasted sesame and sea salt bagel.

The Grampa Sam
House-smoked nova salmon, pickled white onions, fried capers, dill, EVOO, and lemon with/ plain cream cheese on an open-faced everything bagel.

The Miles Andrew (Vegan)
Romesco, cucumbers, pickled shallots, garlic, parsley oil, & Aleppo pepper flakes on a salted plain bagel. Optional: Add soft-boiled egg and smoked Cantabrian anchovy (Not vegan)

The Weezy (Vegan)
Housemade hazelnut cocoa spread, torched bananas & honey on an open-faced salted plain bagel. Optional: Add blueberry compote (vegan)

The Family Meal
Housemade nova schmear, fresh dill & Aleppo pepper flakes on a nori everything bagel.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
