Overnight Lane Closures Set for I-405 Through Sepulveda Pass Next Week

Caltrans to Close Multiple Northbound and Southbound Lanes Nightly

Caltrans will implement overnight lane closures along Interstate 405 in the Sepulveda Pass next week as part of a $143.7 million pavement rehabilitation project aimed at improving safety, mobility, and roadway lifespan between Van Nuys and Westwood.

Work is scheduled to take place nightly from Monday, Aug. 11, through Saturday, Aug. 16, beginning after 9 p.m. and wrapping up by 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should expect intermittent closures in the following locations:

Monday, Aug. 11 – Friday, Aug. 15

Up to two northbound lanes between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive



Up to two southbound lanes between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard

Saturday, Aug. 16

Up to two northbound lanes between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive

The closures will allow crews to perform median barrier work as part of the larger rehabilitation effort. Caltrans warns that dates, times, and lane closure numbers may change due to weather or operational needs.

Residents and businesses near the construction zone should anticipate possible noise, vibrations, and dust during overnight work hours. Motorists are encouraged to check QuickMap for up-to-date traffic conditions and to sign up for project notifications via Caltrans here.