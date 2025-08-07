August 8, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Overnight Lane Closures Set for I-405 Through Sepulveda Pass Next Week

Photo: Facebook

Caltrans to Close Multiple Northbound and Southbound Lanes Nightly 

Caltrans will implement overnight lane closures along Interstate 405 in the Sepulveda Pass next week as part of a $143.7 million pavement rehabilitation project aimed at improving safety, mobility, and roadway lifespan between Van Nuys and Westwood.

Work is scheduled to take place nightly from Monday, Aug. 11, through Saturday, Aug. 16, beginning after 9 p.m. and wrapping up by 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should expect intermittent closures in the following locations:

Monday, Aug. 11 – Friday, Aug. 15

  • Up to two northbound lanes between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive
  • Up to two southbound lanes between Skirball Center Drive/Mulholland Drive and Wilshire Boulevard

Saturday, Aug. 16

  • Up to two northbound lanes between Wilshire Boulevard and Mulholland Drive/Skirball Center Drive

The closures will allow crews to perform median barrier work as part of the larger rehabilitation effort. Caltrans warns that dates, times, and lane closure numbers may change due to weather or operational needs.

Residents and businesses near the construction zone should anticipate possible noise, vibrations, and dust during overnight work hours. Motorists are encouraged to check QuickMap for up-to-date traffic conditions and to sign up for project notifications via Caltrans here.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: FX
Entertainment, News

Xenomorphs Hit Hollywood: FX Launches Global ‘Alien: Earth’ Hunt Ahead of Series Premiere

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

Fans Can Track “Crash-Site” Crates in LA for Instant Prizes, Photo Ops, and Sweepstakes FX is bringing the world of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Glorya Kaufman, Dance, Arts and Health Philanthropist Who Transformed L.A.’s Landscape, Dies at 95

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

From Culver City, Brentwood, UCLA, USC, and Downtown LA, Her Generosity was Legendary Glorya Kaufman, a transformative benefactor to the...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

From Pop-Up to Permanent: Mustard’s Bagels Secures Home Base in Culver City and Is Now Open

August 8, 2025

Read more
August 8, 2025

Bakery Will Bake Bagel Favorites and Seasonal Specials While New Space Takes Shape. By Dolores Quintana There’s even more great...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Levain Bakery Lands in Beverly Hills with Cookies, Swag, and a Sweet Surprise

August 7, 2025

Read more
August 7, 2025

Newest Location’s Debut Includes Limited-Edition Flavor, Early-Bird Giveaways Levain Bakery will mark the opening of its newest location in Beverly...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, Food and Dinner, News

Bistro Blue’s One Night Only Seasonal Menu Pops Up at Little City Farms August 10

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Chef Kara Vorabutr’s Garden Dinner Promises to be a Seasonal Showstopper Bistro Blue, a pop-up concept by Chef Kara Vorabutr,...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cardinale du Vin’s Weekend Izakaya Pop-Up Blends Thai Flavors and Japanese Dishes

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Three Nights Only: Thai-Japanese Fusion Menu Launched in Pico-Robertson Cardinale du Vin is unveiling a special izakaya-inspired menu this weekend,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Chez Jay Celebrates 66 Years with Retro Bash by the Beach

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

Landmark Restaurant Celebrates With Classic Cars, Live Music, Celebrity Lore One of Los Angeles County’s most storied restaurants will mark...

Photo: Warner Brothers
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Weapons

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

By Dolores Quintana You might be asking yourself what the film Weapons is about. Not to worry, writer and director...
News

Trial Date Set for Alleged ‘Ketamine Queen’ in Matthew Perry’s Death

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

Woman Accused in Matthew Perry’s Overdose to Face Jury The woman accused of supplying the fatal dose of ketamine that...

Photo: Facebook
Entertainment, News

Culver City’s Sunset Concert Series Keeps the Beat Going All Summer Long

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

Summer Nights Heat Up at the Culver Steps with a Latin Dance Party  Culver City’s 2025 Summer Sunset Concert Series...

Photo: GoFundMe
News

DUI Suspect Identified and Charged in Crash That Killed 9-Year-Old, Injured Brother

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

RV Driver to Face Serious Felony Charges After Striking Boys Riding E-Scooter The 46-year-old man who was allegedly driving under...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Deadly Crosswalk Hit and Run in West Adams, Victim Hit Multiple Times and Left to Die

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Police Seek Public Help to Identify Three Drivers Who Struck and Killed a Pedestrian  Detectives with the Los Angeles Police...

Photo: Facebook
News

Woman Shot During Attempted Electric Bicycle Robbery in Culver City

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Suspects Remain at Large After Confrontation Ends in Gunfire Early Monday morning, gunfire erupted during an attempted robbery on Sepulveda...

Photo: Facebook
News

DUI Suspect Crashed Into Parked Cars in Culver City, Injuring Residents

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Crash Sent Three People to the Hospital on Sunday Afternoon  Culver City Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon following a...
Entertainment, News, Theatre

Elvis Meets Oedipus at the Getty Villa in Fall Premiere of Oedipus the King, Mama!

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Getty Villa Stages Rock-Fueled Oedipus Satire Under the Stars The Getty Villa Museum will bring the myth of Oedipus to...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR