Levain Bakery Lands in Beverly Hills with Cookies, Swag, and a Sweet Surprise

Newest Location’s Debut Includes Limited-Edition Flavor, Early-Bird Giveaways

Levain Bakery will mark the opening of its newest location in Beverly Hills on Friday, August 8, 2025, with a festive ribbon-cutting and a sweet incentive for early arrivals. The bakery, known for its thick, gooey cookies, will open its doors at 8 a.m., becoming the company’s third storefront in the Los Angeles area.

To celebrate, the first 100 customers in line will receive a custom Levain Bakery tote bag filled with branded merchandise in tribute to the Beverly Hills community. The event is designed to welcome locals with signature Levain flair, combining fan-favorite treats with a limited-edition offering available only at this location.

As part of the grand opening, Levain is introducing a new cookie: Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chip, an exclusive flavor inspired by their classic Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip cookie. This new variation, available for one month only, features a reimagined flavor profile and will be sold solely at the Beverly Hills bakery.

Since it is still summer, you can try Levain à la Mode — a new ice cream partnership with Wanderlust Creamery at the Beverly Hills location. Guests can enjoy a scoop of Mascarpone Vanilla alongside any of the bakery’s cookies, creating the ultimate cookie-and-cream pairing.

The newest outpost will serve a full lineup of its famous six-ounce cookies, seasonal offerings, and an expanded menu of baked goods and beverages, including a new ice cream collaboration just in time for summer.

Customers will find all six of Levain’s iconic cookie flavors fresh out of the oven daily:

Chocolate Chip Walnut



Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip



Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip



Oatmeal Raisin



Two-Chip Chocolate Chip



Coconut Caramel Chocolate Chip



In addition, a Vegan Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Walnut cookie — a twist on Levain’s most popular item — will be available for those with dietary restrictions. For a limited time, the bakery will also offer the Rocky Road cookie, a seasonal dark chocolate treat loaded with semisweet chips, toasted almonds, and gooey marshmallows.

Beyond cookies, the Beverly Hills bakery will serve an array of pastries and breads, including Levain’s beloved blueberry muffins, loaf cakes, rolls, and sticky buns (available on weekends only), all prepared on site. Beverage service will be powered by Canyon Coffee, a Los Angeles-based roaster providing beans for all espresso drinks.

The Beverly Hills location will be open daily for local pickup and delivery from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and will offer catering services as well. For more information, visit levainbakery.com.