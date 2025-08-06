Santa Monica’s Chez Jay Celebrates 66 Years with Retro Bash by the Beach

Landmark Restaurant Celebrates With Classic Cars, Live Music, Celebrity Lore

One of Los Angeles County’s most storied restaurants will mark a major milestone this weekend as Chez Jay celebrates its 66th anniversary with a full day of retro festivities.

The celebration, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9, will take place at the restaurant’s historic location at 1657 Ocean Ave., just steps from the Santa Monica Pier and the famed Route 66. The free public event runs from 3:00 p.m. to midnight and promises live entertainment, classic car displays, and a look back at the colorful history of one of Santa Monica’s most iconic watering holes.

Recognized as a Santa Monica Historic Landmark, Chez Jay first opened in 1959 and quickly developed a reputation as a favorite haunt for celebrities, writers, and neighborhood regulars alike. The nautically themed bar and restaurant has been described variously as a “celebrity hangout,” “dive bar,” and “classy joint,” all while remaining one of the longest-running, family-owned independent restaurants in the region.

The 66th anniversary celebration includes:

Live music through 9:30 p.m. with performances of Motown, jazz, and classic oldies



A vintage “Route 66” car display



A curated mini-museum featuring memorabilia and photos from the restaurant’s rich past



A “Rumor Has It” video booth with Hollywood costume props for guests to record memories



Complimentary caricatures and a photo booth



Burgers, hot dogs, beer, wine, and signature cocktails are available for purchase



A ticketed after-hours lounge from 10 p.m. to midnight in the venue’s outdoor Backyard space



Free admission is available with RSVP at chezjays.com/66anniversary.

Founded by actor and promoter Jay Fiondella, Chez Jay quickly earned a reputation for its freewheeling atmosphere and colorful clientele. Tales of Steve McQueen, Marilyn Monroe, and JFK fill its lore, along with Hollywood lore that includes screenplay sessions by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, jazz sets by Chet Baker, and even covert Pentagon Paper handoffs.

The restaurant’s famous peanuts even made it to the moon and back with astronaut Alan Shepard on Apollo 14.

After Jay’s passing in 2008, co-owner Michael Anderson and his son Chris took the reins, preserving the establishment’s original spirit while adapting to new generations of diners.

For those seeking a taste of Old Hollywood and local history, the 66th anniversary party promises an immersive trip back in time, complete with music, memories, and a few surprises.