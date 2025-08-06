August 7, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Cardinale du Vin’s Weekend Izakaya Pop-Up Blends Thai Flavors and Japanese Dishes

Photo: Instagram

Three Nights Only: Thai-Japanese Fusion Menu Launched in Pico-Robertson

Cardinale du Vin is unveiling a special izakaya-inspired menu this weekend, featuring a bold lineup of Thai-Japanese small plates crafted by Chef Paul Chuanchaisit. Running from August 7 through 9, the limited engagement begins at 5:00 p.m. each evening and continues until sellout.

Chuanchaisit, a former sushi chef, blends his culinary roots with vibrant Thai flavors across a creative and shareable menu, bringing a modern twist to traditional izakaya fare.

Featured Dishes

The pop-up menu includes:

  • Garlic Edamame & Shishito ($7): Sautéed with garlic, soy sauce, and Maldon salt
  • Crispy Rice California Roll ($14): Fried rice cakes topped with kanikama, avocado, and eel sauce
  • Oysters Ponzu ($15): Served with ponzu jelly, smoked trout roe, and chives
  • Yuzu Kanpachi Crudo ($19): Delicate kanpachi sashimi with yuzu vinaigrette, jalapeño, and pickled wasabi
  • Tom Yum Prawns ($21): Charred prawns in tom yum sauce with garlic bread and chive oil
  • Salmon Ikura Don ($38): A rice bowl with salmon sashimi, soy-marinated ikura, wasabi, and seasoned sushi rice
  • Steak Tataki Frites ($37): Medium-rare steak with ponzu vinaigrette, sliced onion, basil aioli, and fries
  • Samurai Burger ($15): Teriyaki-glazed beef patty with lettuce and pickles on a brioche bun
  • Calpico Sundae ($12): Japanese-style yogurt ice cream topped with strawberry compote and foam

The restaurant has encouraged diners to make reservations on Resy, but they will accept walk-in customers as well.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
