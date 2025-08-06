Bistro Blue’s One Night Only Seasonal Menu Pops Up at Little City Farms August 10

Chef Kara Vorabutr’s Garden Dinner Promises to be a Seasonal Showstopper

Bistro Blue, a pop-up concept by Chef Kara Vorabutr, is set to host a one-night-only seasonal supper this Sunday, August 10, offering guests a curated dining experience beneath the passionfruit vines at Little City Farms.

The prix fixe dinner, priced at $90 per person with an optional $45 wine pairing, will feature a five-course menu that celebrates summer’s peak flavors. The meal begins with a chilled honeydew gazpacho, followed by lemon leaf mozzarella, mussels prepared à la Marseillaise, spaghetti alla bottarga, and a final course of strawberries and cream.

The event includes one communal seating and is limited to ensure an intimate atmosphere. Guests are encouraged to reserve in advance by messaging the organizers directly through their Instagram profile here.

Wine pairings for the meal will be announced ahead of the event. Organizers also hinted that a house-made amaro might make a surprise appearance.

All service fees are included in the ticket price.