Trial Date Set for Alleged ‘Ketamine Queen’ in Matthew Perry’s Death

Woman Accused in Matthew Perry’s Overdose to Face Jury

The woman accused of supplying the fatal dose of ketamine that killed actor Matthew Perry is scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 23, according to a federal judge’s order issued Tuesday.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, faces five federal counts of ketamine distribution, including one charge resulting in death. Prosecutors allege she branded herself as “The Ketamine Queen” and marketed high-potency drugs to celebrity clients. She has pleaded not guilty and remains in federal custody following her arrest in 2024.

Her trial date has been delayed four times since her indictment in April of last year. The latest postponement was jointly requested by both sides to allow more time to review evidence and complete investigative work, according to court filings.

Investigators say Perry turned to Sangha after his primary doctor refused to increase his ketamine dosage. In statements submitted through plea deals, Perry’s assistant and a friend admitted acting as intermediaries to purchase drugs from Sangha on his behalf. One of those transactions allegedly involved 25 vials of ketamine for $6,000 in cash in the days leading up to his death.

Prosecutors believe those doses contributed directly to the actor’s fatal overdose. Four others implicated in the case, including one of Perry’s friends, have pleaded guilty. Sangha is the only defendant who will go to trial.