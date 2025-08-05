August 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Trial Date Set for Alleged ‘Ketamine Queen’ in Matthew Perry’s Death

Woman Accused in Matthew Perry’s Overdose to Face Jury

The woman accused of supplying the fatal dose of ketamine that killed actor Matthew Perry is scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 23, according to a federal judge’s order issued Tuesday.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, faces five federal counts of ketamine distribution, including one charge resulting in death. Prosecutors allege she branded herself as “The Ketamine Queen” and marketed high-potency drugs to celebrity clients. She has pleaded not guilty and remains in federal custody following her arrest in 2024.

Her trial date has been delayed four times since her indictment in April of last year. The latest postponement was jointly requested by both sides to allow more time to review evidence and complete investigative work, according to court filings.

Investigators say Perry turned to Sangha after his primary doctor refused to increase his ketamine dosage. In statements submitted through plea deals, Perry’s assistant and a friend admitted acting as intermediaries to purchase drugs from Sangha on his behalf. One of those transactions allegedly involved 25 vials of ketamine for $6,000 in cash in the days leading up to his death.

Prosecutors believe those doses contributed directly to the actor’s fatal overdose. Four others implicated in the case, including one of Perry’s friends, have pleaded guilty. Sangha is the only defendant who will go to trial.

Related Posts
Photo: Warner Brothers
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Weapons

August 6, 2025

Read more
August 6, 2025

By Dolores Quintana You might be asking yourself what the film Weapons is about. Not to worry, writer and director...

Photo: Facebook
Entertainment, News

Culver City’s Sunset Concert Series Keeps the Beat Going All Summer Long

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

Summer Nights Heat Up at the Culver Steps with a Latin Dance Party  Culver City’s 2025 Summer Sunset Concert Series...

Photo: GoFundMe
News

DUI Suspect Identified and Charged in Crash That Killed 9-Year-Old, Injured Brother

August 5, 2025

Read more
August 5, 2025

RV Driver to Face Serious Felony Charges After Striking Boys Riding E-Scooter The 46-year-old man who was allegedly driving under...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Deadly Crosswalk Hit and Run in West Adams, Victim Hit Multiple Times and Left to Die

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Police Seek Public Help to Identify Three Drivers Who Struck and Killed a Pedestrian  Detectives with the Los Angeles Police...

Photo: Facebook
News

Woman Shot During Attempted Electric Bicycle Robbery in Culver City

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Suspects Remain at Large After Confrontation Ends in Gunfire Early Monday morning, gunfire erupted during an attempted robbery on Sepulveda...

Photo: Facebook
News

DUI Suspect Crashed Into Parked Cars in Culver City, Injuring Residents

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Crash Sent Three People to the Hospital on Sunday Afternoon  Culver City Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon following a...
Entertainment, News, Theatre

Elvis Meets Oedipus at the Getty Villa in Fall Premiere of Oedipus the King, Mama!

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Getty Villa Stages Rock-Fueled Oedipus Satire Under the Stars The Getty Villa Museum will bring the myth of Oedipus to...

Photo: Google Maps
News, Real Estate

Culver City Approves 344-Unit Project, Drops Office Space From Jefferson Site Plan

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

More Housing, Less Office Space as Long-Stalled Site Moves Toward Construction Culver City officials have signed off on a revised...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Cary Grant’s Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits Market for $77.5M

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

Rebuilt by His Widow, the Home Now Offers Sweeping Views Once owned by Hollywood legend Cary Grant, a Beverly Hills...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

LA Housing Permits Rebound in Q2: Wildfire Rebuild and Fast-Tracked Reviews Spur Modest Growth

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

New Data Shows a 37% Quarterly Jump in Residential Permits, Long-Term Uncertainty Looms Residential development in Los Angeles picked up...

Photo: YouTube
News

Federal Court Upholds Stay on Trump-Era Immigration Raids in California

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

Detention Horror Stories and Legal Pressure Keep Feds at Bay  A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a temporary order...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Two LA County Deputies Charged in Off-Duty Scheme Tied to Crypto ‘Godfather’

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

Deputies Accused of Abusing Law Enforcement Powers for Beverly Hills Mogul One Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy pleaded guilty,...
News

Metro Releases Draft Environmental Report for Sepulveda Transit Project, Public Comment Now Open

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

Six Route Alternatives Under Review for Valley-To-Westside Connection The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has released its Draft...

Photo: Facebook
News

Trump Administration Freezes $200M in UCLA Research Funds Over Student Protests

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

UCLA Says Freeze Harms Life-Saving Research With No Connection to Stated Reason Donald Trump’s administration has blocked $200 million in...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City’s National Night Out Returns August 5 With K9 Demo, Live Music, and Fun

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

This Year’s Celebration Moves to the Culver Steps to Encourage Community Spirit Culver City’s annual National Night Out celebration returns...

