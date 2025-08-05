DUI Suspect Identified and Charged in Crash That Killed 9-Year-Old, Injured Brother

RV Driver to Face Serious Felony Charges After Striking Boys Riding E-Scooter

The 46-year-old man who was allegedly driving under the influence and fatally striking a 9-year-old boy with a recreational vehicle in Koreatown last week is facing multiple felony charges, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of South New Hampshire Avenue and 4th Street, where brothers Nadir and Carlos Gavarrete were riding together on an electric scooter. Authorities say the RV turned into their path, hitting both children.

Nadir Gavarrete, the younger of the two, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 19-year-old brother Carlos was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and remains in stable condition.

The driver, identified as Jimmy Pittman, was administered a breathalyzer at the scene and subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. On Friday, prosecutors filed formal charges against Pittman, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury, with a special allegation of great bodily harm.

A growing memorial of flowers, balloons, and messages has formed at the crash site, as friends, neighbors, and community members mourn the loss of the young boy and show support for the Gavarrete family. The family has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs and Carlos’s ongoing medical care.

Pittman remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing next week.