Culver City’s Sunset Concert Series Keeps the Beat Going All Summer Long

Summer Nights Heat Up at the Culver Steps with a Latin Dance Party

Culver City’s 2025 Summer Sunset Concert Series is in full swing, offering free weekly performances in the heart of downtown every Thursday through August 28. The outdoor series, held at Town Plaza at The Culver Steps (9300 Culver Boulevard), began July 17 and features a diverse lineup of musical acts each week.

The next performance is scheduled for Thursday, August 7, and will feature a high-energy Latin dance night with the Yari Moré Latin Band. The band plays a mix of Salsa, Cumbia, and Merengue styles.

Each event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a pre-show hosted by the Culver City Arts Foundation, followed by the main concert from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The series is designed to be family-friendly and open to all ages.

Concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early, as seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Small picnic blankets and low-back chairs are permitted in designated viewing areas, depending on capacity. Visitors are also invited to explore the surrounding restaurants and shops located in and around The Culver Steps.

Alcohol and smoking are strictly prohibited at the venue.

Ample parking is available at the underground garage beneath The Culver Steps, as well as nearby at the Cardiff and Ince Parking Structures. Attendees are encouraged to consider alternative modes of transportation, including Culver CityBus and the City’s Circulator, which connects directly to the Culver City Expo Line Station. Real-time transit updates and trip planning tools are available via the Next CCBus app.

To plan your route or learn more, visit the Culver CityBus website or call 310-253-6500. Organizers ask guests to avoid parking in residential neighborhoods out of respect for nearby residents.