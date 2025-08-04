Woman Shot During Attempted Electric Bicycle Robbery in Culver City

Suspects Remain at Large After Confrontation Ends in Gunfire

Early Monday morning, gunfire erupted during an attempted robbery on Sepulveda Boulevard, leaving a woman wounded and prompting a police investigation.

Culver City officers were dispatched around 1:02 a.m. to the 4000 block of Sepulveda Boulevard after reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her left forearm. Officers administered first aid and applied a tourniquet to stem the bleeding until Culver City Fire Department paramedics arrived. The woman was later taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Preliminary findings indicate the woman was confronted by multiple suspects, several males and one female, who attempted to steal her electric bicycle. When she resisted, one of the suspects shot her. The group fled the scene immediately afterward.

Despite an area-wide search and broadcast alert, no arrests have been made. The investigation remains active. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Investigations Lieutenant Ryan Thompson at (310) 253-6302 or ryan.thompson@culvercity.org.