Elvis Meets Oedipus at the Getty Villa in Fall Premiere of Oedipus the King, Mama!

Getty Villa Stages Rock-Fueled Oedipus Satire Under the Stars

The Getty Villa Museum will bring the myth of Oedipus to the stage this fall with a distinctly American twist: Oedipus the King, Mama!, a rock-infused retelling of Sophocles’ classic tragedy set to the music of Elvis Presley.

Presented in partnership with the long-running Troubadour Theater Company, the production marks the 19th installment of the Villa’s annual Outdoor Classical Theater series. Performances run Thursday through Saturday evenings from September 4 through 27, with preview shows scheduled for August 28–30. All performances begin at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 14.

First introduced during the Villa’s 2009 Theater Lab, the reimagined production returns under the direction of Troubadour’s artistic director Matt Walker. Combining Greek tragedy and rock-and-roll irreverence, the show follows Oedipus’ descent into doom with live music, choreography, and satirical flair. A live band backs the high-energy cast as Elvis hits fuel Oedipus’s unraveling in a story where fate meets hip-shaking spectacle.

The ensemble includes Walker as Oedipus, Beth Kennedy as Jocasta, Rick Batalla as Creon, and Cloie Taylor as the Shepherd, among others. The creative team features music direction by Benet Braun, choreography by Walker, set design by Evan Bartoletti, and costume design by Sharon McGunigle. Additional production roles include lighting by Bo Tindell, props by Matt Scott, and sound by Robert Ramirez.

An ASL-interpreted performance is scheduled for Thursday, September 18.

Tickets for preview performances are priced at $30. Thursday night performances cost $45 ($40 for students and seniors), Friday shows are $50, and Saturday evenings are $55. Thursday is the only night that offers discounted rates for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (310) 440-7300.

The show is recommended for audiences ages 12 and older due to mature themes and content.

Known for its fast-paced, comedic adaptations, the Los Angeles-based Troubadour Theater Company, often called “the Troubies,”—has entertained local audiences since 1995. Their signature style blends commedia dell’arte with pop culture, slapstick, and music to deliver high-energy performances that bring new life to literary and theatrical classics.