August 5, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Elvis Meets Oedipus at the Getty Villa in Fall Premiere of Oedipus the King, Mama!

Getty Villa Stages Rock-Fueled Oedipus Satire Under the Stars

The Getty Villa Museum will bring the myth of Oedipus to the stage this fall with a distinctly American twist: Oedipus the King, Mama!, a rock-infused retelling of Sophocles’ classic tragedy set to the music of Elvis Presley.

Presented in partnership with the long-running Troubadour Theater Company, the production marks the 19th installment of the Villa’s annual Outdoor Classical Theater series. Performances run Thursday through Saturday evenings from September 4 through 27, with preview shows scheduled for August 28–30. All performances begin at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 14.

First introduced during the Villa’s 2009 Theater Lab, the reimagined production returns under the direction of Troubadour’s artistic director Matt Walker. Combining Greek tragedy and rock-and-roll irreverence, the show follows Oedipus’ descent into doom with live music, choreography, and satirical flair. A live band backs the high-energy cast as Elvis hits fuel Oedipus’s unraveling in a story where fate meets hip-shaking spectacle.

The ensemble includes Walker as Oedipus, Beth Kennedy as Jocasta, Rick Batalla as Creon, and Cloie Taylor as the Shepherd, among others. The creative team features music direction by Benet Braun, choreography by Walker, set design by Evan Bartoletti, and costume design by Sharon McGunigle. Additional production roles include lighting by Bo Tindell, props by Matt Scott, and sound by Robert Ramirez.

An ASL-interpreted performance is scheduled for Thursday, September 18.

Tickets for preview performances are priced at $30. Thursday night performances cost $45 ($40 for students and seniors), Friday shows are $50, and Saturday evenings are $55. Thursday is the only night that offers discounted rates for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (310) 440-7300.

The show is recommended for audiences ages 12 and older due to mature themes and content.

Known for its fast-paced, comedic adaptations, the Los Angeles-based Troubadour Theater Company, often called “the Troubies,”—has entertained local audiences since 1995. Their signature style blends commedia dell’arte with pop culture, slapstick, and music to deliver high-energy performances that bring new life to literary and theatrical classics.

in Entertainment, News, Theatre
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

DUI Suspect Crashed Into Parked Cars in Culver City, Injuring Residents

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Crash Sent Three People to the Hospital on Sunday Afternoon  Culver City Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon following a...

Photo: Google Maps
News, Real Estate

Culver City Approves 344-Unit Project, Drops Office Space From Jefferson Site Plan

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

More Housing, Less Office Space as Long-Stalled Site Moves Toward Construction Culver City officials have signed off on a revised...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Cary Grant’s Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits Market for $77.5M

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

Rebuilt by His Widow, the Home Now Offers Sweeping Views Once owned by Hollywood legend Cary Grant, a Beverly Hills...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

LA Housing Permits Rebound in Q2: Wildfire Rebuild and Fast-Tracked Reviews Spur Modest Growth

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

New Data Shows a 37% Quarterly Jump in Residential Permits, Long-Term Uncertainty Looms Residential development in Los Angeles picked up...

Photo: YouTube
News

Federal Court Upholds Stay on Trump-Era Immigration Raids in California

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

Detention Horror Stories and Legal Pressure Keep Feds at Bay  A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a temporary order...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Two LA County Deputies Charged in Off-Duty Scheme Tied to Crypto ‘Godfather’

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

Deputies Accused of Abusing Law Enforcement Powers for Beverly Hills Mogul One Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy pleaded guilty,...
News

Metro Releases Draft Environmental Report for Sepulveda Transit Project, Public Comment Now Open

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

Six Route Alternatives Under Review for Valley-To-Westside Connection The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has released its Draft...

Photo: Facebook
News

Trump Administration Freezes $200M in UCLA Research Funds Over Student Protests

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

UCLA Says Freeze Harms Life-Saving Research With No Connection to Stated Reason Donald Trump’s administration has blocked $200 million in...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City’s National Night Out Returns August 5 With K9 Demo, Live Music, and Fun

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

This Year’s Celebration Moves to the Culver Steps to Encourage Community Spirit Culver City’s annual National Night Out celebration returns...

Photo: YouTube
News

City Installs Crosswalks In Sawtelle District After Residents Paint Their Own

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

Los Angeles Begins Official Safety Upgrades Near Stoner Park City crews began installing official crosswalks Friday near Stoner Park in...

Photo: Hard Summer
Entertainment, News

HARD Summer Returns This Weekend With New Sound Strategy After 2024 Noise Complaints

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

Sold-Out EDM and Hip-Hop Festival Runs Saturday and Sunday at Hollywood Park The HARD Summer music festival is set to...

Photo: Facebook
News

Free Document Shredding, Electronics Recycling Set for Saturday in Culver City

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

Culver City Offers Secure Way to Recycle Tech and Shred Paper This Weekend Residents will have the opportunity to responsibly...

Photo: Official
News

Last Call: Culver City Wants Your Input in Hiring Its Next City Manager

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Public Survey Open Through August 1 Invites Residents to Weigh In As Culver City begins its search for a new...

Photo: YouTube
News

1,000 Additional National Guard Troops Withdrawn From LA as Federal Presence Continues to Shrink

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

National Guard Presence in Los Angeles Slashed Again Amid Ongoing Rollback Roughly an additional 1,000 National Guard troops have been...

Photo: IMDB
News

Luxury Watches Stolen From Keanu Reeves Recovered in Chile, To Be Returned to Actor

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Six Rolex Watches Worth Over $120,000 Were Seized in Santiago Police Raid Six high-end watches stolen from actor Keanu Reeves’...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR