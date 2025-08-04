DUI Suspect Crashed Into Parked Cars in Culver City, Injuring Residents

Crash Sent Three People to the Hospital on Sunday Afternoon

Culver City Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon following a traffic collision that injured three people, including a child, and resulted in multiple damaged vehicles.

The crash occurred around 1:47 p.m. on August 3 near the intersection of Canterbury Drive and Green Valley Circle. According to police, the driver, an adult male, was heading north on Canterbury Drive when he collided with several parked cars.

One woman standing beside a parked vehicle sustained serious injuries, while a man and a child inside another vehicle were also hurt. All three were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening, except for the woman’s, which were reported to be more severe.

The driver remained at the scene and was initially treated for minor injuries before being taken to the hospital. Upon his release, he was arrested and booked at the Culver City Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Culver City Police Department’s Traffic Investigators and Forensics Unit processed the crash site, which prompted a temporary closure of Canterbury Drive between Green Valley Circle and Kensington Way to allow for a detailed investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may possess surveillance or dashcam footage to contact Sergeant Kyle Houck at (310) 253-6260 or via email at kyle.houck@culvercitypd.org.