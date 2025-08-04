Deadly Crosswalk Hit and Run in West Adams, Victim Hit Multiple Times and Left to Die

Police Seek Public Help to Identify Three Drivers Who Struck and Killed a Pedestrian

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the drivers involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred Saturday night in West Adams.

The incident took place around 9:00 p.m. on August 3, 2025, when a male pedestrian was crossing La Brea Avenue eastbound from Roseland Street in an unmarked crosswalk. A vehicle traveling northbound on La Brea struck the man, knocking him to the ground. According to LAPD, at least two other northbound vehicles also ran over the victim after the initial impact. None of the drivers stopped to render aid or notify emergency services, as required under California law.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and attempted to transport the man to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead en route. Authorities have identified the victim only as a 61-year-old man. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

LAPD reminded motorists that drivers involved in traffic collisions must stop safely, contact emergency services, and remain at the scene to cooperate with responding officers.

People who provide information can be eligible for a $50,000 reward offered through the City of Los Angeles’ Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund for information that leads to the identification, apprehension, and conviction, or civil resolution, of the individuals responsible after a hit and run.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Officer Lopez Del Haro (Serial No. 34345) or Detective Moreno (Serial No. 32013) at LAPD’s South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500. Outside of business hours, calls may be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org, or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.