August 5, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Deadly Crosswalk Hit and Run in West Adams, Victim Hit Multiple Times and Left to Die

Photo: Getty Photos

Police Seek Public Help to Identify Three Drivers Who Struck and Killed a Pedestrian 

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the drivers involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred Saturday night in West Adams.

The incident took place around 9:00 p.m. on August 3, 2025, when a male pedestrian was crossing La Brea Avenue eastbound from Roseland Street in an unmarked crosswalk. A vehicle traveling northbound on La Brea struck the man, knocking him to the ground. According to LAPD, at least two other northbound vehicles also ran over the victim after the initial impact. None of the drivers stopped to render aid or notify emergency services, as required under California law.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and attempted to transport the man to a nearby hospital. He was pronounced dead en route. Authorities have identified the victim only as a 61-year-old man. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

LAPD reminded motorists that drivers involved in traffic collisions must stop safely, contact emergency services, and remain at the scene to cooperate with responding officers.

People who provide information can be eligible for a $50,000 reward offered through the City of Los Angeles’ Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund for information that leads to the identification, apprehension, and conviction, or civil resolution, of the individuals responsible after a hit and run.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Officer Lopez Del Haro (Serial No. 34345) or Detective Moreno (Serial No. 32013) at LAPD’s South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500. Outside of business hours, calls may be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org, or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Woman Shot During Attempted Electric Bicycle Robbery in Culver City

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Suspects Remain at Large After Confrontation Ends in Gunfire Early Monday morning, gunfire erupted during an attempted robbery on Sepulveda...

Photo: Facebook
News

DUI Suspect Crashed Into Parked Cars in Culver City, Injuring Residents

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Crash Sent Three People to the Hospital on Sunday Afternoon  Culver City Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon following a...
Entertainment, News, Theatre

Elvis Meets Oedipus at the Getty Villa in Fall Premiere of Oedipus the King, Mama!

August 4, 2025

Read more
August 4, 2025

Getty Villa Stages Rock-Fueled Oedipus Satire Under the Stars The Getty Villa Museum will bring the myth of Oedipus to...

Photo: Google Maps
News, Real Estate

Culver City Approves 344-Unit Project, Drops Office Space From Jefferson Site Plan

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

More Housing, Less Office Space as Long-Stalled Site Moves Toward Construction Culver City officials have signed off on a revised...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Cary Grant’s Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits Market for $77.5M

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

Rebuilt by His Widow, the Home Now Offers Sweeping Views Once owned by Hollywood legend Cary Grant, a Beverly Hills...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

LA Housing Permits Rebound in Q2: Wildfire Rebuild and Fast-Tracked Reviews Spur Modest Growth

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

New Data Shows a 37% Quarterly Jump in Residential Permits, Long-Term Uncertainty Looms Residential development in Los Angeles picked up...

Photo: YouTube
News

Federal Court Upholds Stay on Trump-Era Immigration Raids in California

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

Detention Horror Stories and Legal Pressure Keep Feds at Bay  A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a temporary order...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Two LA County Deputies Charged in Off-Duty Scheme Tied to Crypto ‘Godfather’

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

Deputies Accused of Abusing Law Enforcement Powers for Beverly Hills Mogul One Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy pleaded guilty,...
News

Metro Releases Draft Environmental Report for Sepulveda Transit Project, Public Comment Now Open

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

Six Route Alternatives Under Review for Valley-To-Westside Connection The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has released its Draft...

Photo: Facebook
News

Trump Administration Freezes $200M in UCLA Research Funds Over Student Protests

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

UCLA Says Freeze Harms Life-Saving Research With No Connection to Stated Reason Donald Trump’s administration has blocked $200 million in...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City’s National Night Out Returns August 5 With K9 Demo, Live Music, and Fun

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

This Year’s Celebration Moves to the Culver Steps to Encourage Community Spirit Culver City’s annual National Night Out celebration returns...

Photo: YouTube
News

City Installs Crosswalks In Sawtelle District After Residents Paint Their Own

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

Los Angeles Begins Official Safety Upgrades Near Stoner Park City crews began installing official crosswalks Friday near Stoner Park in...

Photo: Hard Summer
Entertainment, News

HARD Summer Returns This Weekend With New Sound Strategy After 2024 Noise Complaints

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

Sold-Out EDM and Hip-Hop Festival Runs Saturday and Sunday at Hollywood Park The HARD Summer music festival is set to...

Photo: Facebook
News

Free Document Shredding, Electronics Recycling Set for Saturday in Culver City

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

Culver City Offers Secure Way to Recycle Tech and Shred Paper This Weekend Residents will have the opportunity to responsibly...

Photo: Official
News

Last Call: Culver City Wants Your Input in Hiring Its Next City Manager

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Public Survey Open Through August 1 Invites Residents to Weigh In As Culver City begins its search for a new...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR