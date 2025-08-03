Culver City Approves 344-Unit Project, Drops Office Space From Jefferson Site Plan

More Housing, Less Office Space as Long-Stalled Site Moves Toward Construction

Culver City officials have signed off on a revised proposal to redevelop a long-vacant triangular site at 11111 Jefferson Boulevard, shifting the focus of the previously approved plan from commercial space to residential development.

Originally approved in 2021, the project by the developers 3MR Capital and The John Buck Company called for 230 residential units atop commercial space and subterranean parking. Although demolition work began in 2022 with the removal of a former Coco’s restaurant, post office, and Valvoline center, no visible progress followed, fueling speculation in the community about the project’s fate.

A letter issued in late May by the City of Culver City outlines a series of approved changes under new development partners Lincoln Property Company and McCourt Partners. The reimagined development increases the total housing units from 230 to 344, including a more than doubling of affordable units, from 19 to 52.

In addition to the expanded housing component, the plan significantly scales back commercial elements. Originally slated to include 66,500 square feet of commercial and office space, the revised plan cuts that figure to just 2,000 square feet, eliminating offices altogether. Parking will be consolidated into a central above-ground garage, replacing the original subterranean design.

The updated project also boosts the amount of publicly accessible open space from 13,800 to 17,520 square feet. KFA Architecture has been brought on to redesign the project, which is now envisioned as a contemporary five- to six-story structure.