August 4, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Approves 344-Unit Project, Drops Office Space From Jefferson Site Plan

Photo: Google Maps

More Housing, Less Office Space as Long-Stalled Site Moves Toward Construction

Culver City officials have signed off on a revised proposal to redevelop a long-vacant triangular site at 11111 Jefferson Boulevard, shifting the focus of the previously approved plan from commercial space to residential development.

Originally approved in 2021, the project by the developers 3MR Capital and The John Buck Company called for 230 residential units atop commercial space and subterranean parking. Although demolition work began in 2022 with the removal of a former Coco’s restaurant, post office, and Valvoline center, no visible progress followed, fueling speculation in the community about the project’s fate.

A letter issued in late May by the City of Culver City outlines a series of approved changes under new development partners Lincoln Property Company and McCourt Partners. The reimagined development increases the total housing units from 230 to 344, including a more than doubling of affordable units, from 19 to 52.

In addition to the expanded housing component, the plan significantly scales back commercial elements. Originally slated to include 66,500 square feet of commercial and office space, the revised plan cuts that figure to just 2,000 square feet, eliminating offices altogether. Parking will be consolidated into a central above-ground garage, replacing the original subterranean design.

The updated project also boosts the amount of publicly accessible open space from 13,800 to 17,520 square feet. KFA Architecture has been brought on to redesign the project, which is now envisioned as a contemporary five- to six-story structure.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Cary Grant’s Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits Market for $77.5M

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

Rebuilt by His Widow, the Home Now Offers Sweeping Views Once owned by Hollywood legend Cary Grant, a Beverly Hills...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

LA Housing Permits Rebound in Q2: Wildfire Rebuild and Fast-Tracked Reviews Spur Modest Growth

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

New Data Shows a 37% Quarterly Jump in Residential Permits, Long-Term Uncertainty Looms Residential development in Los Angeles picked up...

Photo: YouTube
News

Federal Court Upholds Stay on Trump-Era Immigration Raids in California

August 3, 2025

Read more
August 3, 2025

Detention Horror Stories and Legal Pressure Keep Feds at Bay  A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a temporary order...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Two LA County Deputies Charged in Off-Duty Scheme Tied to Crypto ‘Godfather’

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

Deputies Accused of Abusing Law Enforcement Powers for Beverly Hills Mogul One Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy pleaded guilty,...
News

Metro Releases Draft Environmental Report for Sepulveda Transit Project, Public Comment Now Open

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

Six Route Alternatives Under Review for Valley-To-Westside Connection The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has released its Draft...

Photo: Facebook
News

Trump Administration Freezes $200M in UCLA Research Funds Over Student Protests

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

UCLA Says Freeze Harms Life-Saving Research With No Connection to Stated Reason Donald Trump’s administration has blocked $200 million in...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City’s National Night Out Returns August 5 With K9 Demo, Live Music, and Fun

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

This Year’s Celebration Moves to the Culver Steps to Encourage Community Spirit Culver City’s annual National Night Out celebration returns...

Photo: YouTube
News

City Installs Crosswalks In Sawtelle District After Residents Paint Their Own

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

Los Angeles Begins Official Safety Upgrades Near Stoner Park City crews began installing official crosswalks Friday near Stoner Park in...

Photo: Hard Summer
Entertainment, News

HARD Summer Returns This Weekend With New Sound Strategy After 2024 Noise Complaints

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

Sold-Out EDM and Hip-Hop Festival Runs Saturday and Sunday at Hollywood Park The HARD Summer music festival is set to...

Photo: Facebook
News

Free Document Shredding, Electronics Recycling Set for Saturday in Culver City

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

Culver City Offers Secure Way to Recycle Tech and Shred Paper This Weekend Residents will have the opportunity to responsibly...

Photo: Official
News

Last Call: Culver City Wants Your Input in Hiring Its Next City Manager

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Public Survey Open Through August 1 Invites Residents to Weigh In As Culver City begins its search for a new...

Photo: YouTube
News

1,000 Additional National Guard Troops Withdrawn From LA as Federal Presence Continues to Shrink

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

National Guard Presence in Los Angeles Slashed Again Amid Ongoing Rollback Roughly an additional 1,000 National Guard troops have been...

Photo: IMDB
News

Luxury Watches Stolen From Keanu Reeves Recovered in Chile, To Be Returned to Actor

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Six Rolex Watches Worth Over $120,000 Were Seized in Santiago Police Raid Six high-end watches stolen from actor Keanu Reeves’...
News

Aging Mindfully: Zen-Inspired Senior Living Takes Shape in Simi Valley

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Two Zen-inspired senior living communities are embracing the reality of aging — consciously. Ensō Village, open since 2023 in Sonoma County,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Trio of Suspects Busted in $50K Beauty Heist at Culver City Store

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Burglars Try to Flee, But Culver City PD Catches All ThreePolice arrested three suspects late Sunday night following a break-in...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR