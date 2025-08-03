Cary Grant’s Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits Market for $77.5M

Rebuilt by His Widow, the Home Now Offers Sweeping Views

Once owned by Hollywood legend Cary Grant, a Beverly Hills estate has hit the market for $77.5 million after undergoing a sweeping modern rebuild led by his widow, Barbara Jaynes, and her husband, real estate investor David Jaynes.

Grant purchased the property in 1946 for approximately $46,000 and was in the midst of renovating it when he met Barbara Harris, then a London-based publicist, in the 1970s. The couple married in 1981 and shared the home until Grant’s death in 1986. Decades later, Barbara and David opted to demolish the original midcentury structure and replace it with a sleek 15,700-square-foot residence completed in 2022.

“The property was so outdated,” Harris told Fox Business, “Cary, even when he finished, he said, ‘I should have knocked the whole thing down.’”

Set across 2.9 acres in the Beverly Hills hillsides, the six-bedroom, 13-bathroom estate offers sweeping views from downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean. Key features include a 640-bottle wine room, gym, home theater, massage room, art studio, multiple guest suites, and a glam room. Outdoor amenities such as a tennis court, swimming pool, and expansive terraces round out the estate’s resort-like setting.

Barbara Jaynes recalled hosting a surprise birthday party for Grant during the original home’s construction, where guests like Frank Sinatra and Gregory Peck famously entered through unfinished windows. Though she deferred much of the early design decisions to Grant, Jaynes has since left her mark on the estate’s transformation, positioning it as a showcase of luxury living in one of Los Angeles’s most exclusive neighborhoods.