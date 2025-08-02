Metro Releases Draft Environmental Report for Sepulveda Transit Project, Public Comment Now Open

Six Route Alternatives Under Review for Valley-To-Westside Connection

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has released its Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project, a major transit initiative designed to improve north-south mobility between the San Fernando Valley and West Los Angeles.

The project is currently in the environmental review phase, following a series of public scoping meetings held in late 2021 and early 2022. The DEIR, prepared under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), evaluates six proposed alternatives that vary in alignment, transit technology, and station locations.

You can view the Draft EIR here: Draft EIR (PDF) or Draft EIR (Interactive)

Metro partnered with two private-sector teams through Pre-Development Agreements (PDAs) to design several alternatives. LA SkyRail Express developed Alternatives 1 and 3, while Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners (STCP) designed Alternatives 4 and 5. A sixth alternative is being developed by Metro’s environmental consultant, HTA Partners.

The 90-day public comment period for the DEIR runs through August 30, 2025. Printed executive summaries are available at local libraries within the project area, and the full report is available at the Metro Library. Public feedback is being accepted online, via email, by phone, and through U.S. mail:

Comment Form : [Link on Metro project website]



: [Link on Metro project website] Email : sepulvedatransit@metro.net



: sepulvedatransit@metro.net Phone : 213-922-7375



: 213-922-7375 Mail: Peter Carter, Metro, One Gateway Plaza, MS 99-22-6, Los Angeles, CA 90012



Metro will also hold a series of public hearings and information sessions to provide an overview of the DEIR and receive verbal and written feedback. All sessions will include the same presentation and are open to the public:

Wednesday, August 6 | 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Virtual Meeting – Webinar Link | ID: 827 5651 8473 | Call-in: 213-338-8477



| 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Virtual Meeting – Webinar Link | ID: 827 5651 8473 | Call-in: 213-338-8477 Thursday, August 7 | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (Presentation at 6:00 p.m.)

Westwood United Methodist Church | 10497 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024



| 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (Presentation at 6:00 p.m.) Westwood United Methodist Church | 10497 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024 Saturday, August 9 | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Presentation at 10:30 a.m.)

Westfield Topanga Community Center | 21710 Vanowen St., Canoga Park, CA 91303



| 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Presentation at 10:30 a.m.) Westfield Topanga Community Center | 21710 Vanowen St., Canoga Park, CA 91303 Tuesday, August 12 | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (Presentation at 6:00 p.m.)

Veterans Memorial Building, Rotunda Room | 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City, CA 90230



Live Spanish interpretation will be provided at all events. Additional ADA accommodations and language interpretation services are available by calling 213-922-7375 at least 72 hours in advance.

After the public comment period, Metro will identify a Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) to recommend to the Board of Directors.

A project microsite, “The Hub,” offers an in-depth overview of the proposed alternatives, transit modes under consideration, station locations, and facility plans. It also includes video explainers, meeting recordings, and prior presentation materials.

You can access more information through these links:

PDA Team Meeting Documents: LA SkyRail Express Meeting Reports and Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners Meeting Reports