August 2, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Metro Releases Draft Environmental Report for Sepulveda Transit Project, Public Comment Now Open

Six Route Alternatives Under Review for Valley-To-Westside Connection

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has released its Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project, a major transit initiative designed to improve north-south mobility between the San Fernando Valley and West Los Angeles.

The project is currently in the environmental review phase, following a series of public scoping meetings held in late 2021 and early 2022. The DEIR, prepared under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), evaluates six proposed alternatives that vary in alignment, transit technology, and station locations.

You can view the Draft EIR here: Draft EIR (PDF) or Draft EIR (Interactive)

Metro partnered with two private-sector teams through Pre-Development Agreements (PDAs) to design several alternatives. LA SkyRail Express developed Alternatives 1 and 3, while Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners (STCP) designed Alternatives 4 and 5. A sixth alternative is being developed by Metro’s environmental consultant, HTA Partners.

The 90-day public comment period for the DEIR runs through August 30, 2025. Printed executive summaries are available at local libraries within the project area, and the full report is available at the Metro Library. Public feedback is being accepted online, via email, by phone, and through U.S. mail:

  • Comment Form: [Link on Metro project website]
  • Email: sepulvedatransit@metro.net
  • Phone: 213-922-7375
  • Mail: Peter Carter, Metro, One Gateway Plaza, MS 99-22-6, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Metro will also hold a series of public hearings and information sessions to provide an overview of the DEIR and receive verbal and written feedback. All sessions will include the same presentation and are open to the public:

  • Wednesday, August 6 | 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
    Virtual Meeting Webinar Link | ID: 827 5651 8473 | Call-in: 213-338-8477
  • Thursday, August 7 | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (Presentation at 6:00 p.m.)
    Westwood United Methodist Church | 10497 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024
  • Saturday, August 9 | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Presentation at 10:30 a.m.)
    Westfield Topanga Community Center | 21710 Vanowen St., Canoga Park, CA 91303
  • Tuesday, August 12 | 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. (Presentation at 6:00 p.m.)
    Veterans Memorial Building, Rotunda Room | 4117 Overland Ave., Culver City, CA 90230

Live Spanish interpretation will be provided at all events. Additional ADA accommodations and language interpretation services are available by calling 213-922-7375 at least 72 hours in advance.

After the public comment period, Metro will identify a Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) to recommend to the Board of Directors.

A project microsite, “The Hub,” offers an in-depth overview of the proposed alternatives, transit modes under consideration, station locations, and facility plans. It also includes video explainers, meeting recordings, and prior presentation materials.

You can access more information through these links:

PDA Team Meeting Documents: LA SkyRail Express Meeting Reports and Sepulveda Transit Corridor Partners Meeting Reports

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Trump Administration Freezes $200M in UCLA Research Funds Over Student Protests

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

UCLA Says Freeze Harms Life-Saving Research With No Connection to Stated Reason Donald Trump’s administration has blocked $200 million in...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City’s National Night Out Returns August 5 With K9 Demo, Live Music, and Fun

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

This Year’s Celebration Moves to the Culver Steps to Encourage Community Spirit Culver City’s annual National Night Out celebration returns...

Photo: YouTube
News

City Installs Crosswalks In Sawtelle District After Residents Paint Their Own

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

Los Angeles Begins Official Safety Upgrades Near Stoner Park City crews began installing official crosswalks Friday near Stoner Park in...

Photo: Hard Summer
Entertainment, News

HARD Summer Returns This Weekend With New Sound Strategy After 2024 Noise Complaints

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

Sold-Out EDM and Hip-Hop Festival Runs Saturday and Sunday at Hollywood Park The HARD Summer music festival is set to...

Photo: Facebook
News

Free Document Shredding, Electronics Recycling Set for Saturday in Culver City

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

Culver City Offers Secure Way to Recycle Tech and Shred Paper This Weekend Residents will have the opportunity to responsibly...

Photo: Official
News

Last Call: Culver City Wants Your Input in Hiring Its Next City Manager

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Public Survey Open Through August 1 Invites Residents to Weigh In As Culver City begins its search for a new...

Photo: YouTube
News

1,000 Additional National Guard Troops Withdrawn From LA as Federal Presence Continues to Shrink

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

National Guard Presence in Los Angeles Slashed Again Amid Ongoing Rollback Roughly an additional 1,000 National Guard troops have been...

Photo: IMDB
News

Luxury Watches Stolen From Keanu Reeves Recovered in Chile, To Be Returned to Actor

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Six Rolex Watches Worth Over $120,000 Were Seized in Santiago Police Raid Six high-end watches stolen from actor Keanu Reeves’...
News

Aging Mindfully: Zen-Inspired Senior Living Takes Shape in Simi Valley

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Two Zen-inspired senior living communities are embracing the reality of aging — consciously. Ensō Village, open since 2023 in Sonoma County,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Trio of Suspects Busted in $50K Beauty Heist at Culver City Store

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Burglars Try to Flee, But Culver City PD Catches All ThreePolice arrested three suspects late Sunday night following a break-in...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lulu Hosts Summer Tardeada With Guest Chef From Oakland’s Bombera

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

Chef Dominica Rice-Cisneros Joins Alice Waters for a Courtyard Celebration Lulu, the acclaimed restaurant located at the Hammer Museum, will...
News, Real Estate

Film Review: Together

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

By Dolores Quintana Dave Franco and Alison Brie, a married couple in real life, star in Michael Shanks’ gruesomely passionate...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Heidi Klum’s Tropical Erewhon Smoothie Drops Just in Time for Summer

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

Supermodel’s Limited-Edition Drink Blends Kiwi, Coconut, and Matcha Erewhon has debuted its newest celebrity smoothie collaboration, this time with supermodel...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

‘Challahboration’ Hits Culver City with Sausage-Stuffed Treats and French Cruller Flair

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

Nyletta, Nyletta and Challah Dad Serve Summer Sizzle in Culver City A limited-run culinary collaboration is coming to Hi-Lo Liquor...
News, Real Estate

UCLA Agrees to $6.1 Million Settlement Over Alleged Discrimination During Campus Protests

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

Faculty Group Argued Protest Wasn’t Antisemitic; Judge Approval Still Pending UCLA will pay more than $6 million to settle a...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR