August 2, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City’s National Night Out Returns August 5 With K9 Demo, Live Music, and Fun

Photo: Facebook

This Year’s Celebration Moves to the Culver Steps to Encourage Community Spirit

Culver City’s annual National Night Out celebration returns on Tuesday, August 5, with an evening of community fun, public safety engagement, and family-friendly activities, city officials announced.

This year’s event, hosted by the Culver City Police Department, will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Town Plaza at The Culver Steps, located at 9300 Culver Boulevard. The new location will feature expanded entertainment, food, and community resource areas, along with several first-time attractions.

National Night Out is a nationwide initiative that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Culver City’s celebration will include live music, free snacks and drinks (while supplies last), a Kids’ Zone with face painting and art stations, police vehicle and equipment displays, and a Bike Valet hosted by Walk ’n Rollers. A K9 demonstration is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with special guest appearances planned between 5 and 6 p.m.

Residents are also invited to participate in the Culver City Connection Quest, a scavenger hunt-style activity organized by the Partnerships in Policing team. Completing the quest earns participants an opportunity drawing ticket for prizes announced at 7:30 p.m. on the main stage. Winners must be present to claim prizes.

Visitors are encouraged to bring small picnic blankets or low-back chairs to enjoy the evening’s main-stage entertainment. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Lawn access at The Culver Studios opens at 6 p.m., ahead of the K9 demonstration.

Parking is available beneath The Culver Steps and at nearby Cardiff and Ince parking structures. Guests are encouraged to use public transit, including Culver CityBus and the City’s Circulator service, which connects to the Culver City Expo Line. Real-time transit information is available via the Next CCBus app. Bicycle riders can take advantage of a designated Bike Valet at Washington and Ince Boulevard.

in News
Related Posts
News

Metro Releases Draft Environmental Report for Sepulveda Transit Project, Public Comment Now Open

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

Six Route Alternatives Under Review for Valley-To-Westside Connection The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) has released its Draft...

Photo: Facebook
News

Trump Administration Freezes $200M in UCLA Research Funds Over Student Protests

August 2, 2025

Read more
August 2, 2025

UCLA Says Freeze Harms Life-Saving Research With No Connection to Stated Reason Donald Trump’s administration has blocked $200 million in...

Photo: YouTube
News

City Installs Crosswalks In Sawtelle District After Residents Paint Their Own

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

Los Angeles Begins Official Safety Upgrades Near Stoner Park City crews began installing official crosswalks Friday near Stoner Park in...

Photo: Hard Summer
Entertainment, News

HARD Summer Returns This Weekend With New Sound Strategy After 2024 Noise Complaints

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

Sold-Out EDM and Hip-Hop Festival Runs Saturday and Sunday at Hollywood Park The HARD Summer music festival is set to...

Photo: Facebook
News

Free Document Shredding, Electronics Recycling Set for Saturday in Culver City

August 1, 2025

Read more
August 1, 2025

Culver City Offers Secure Way to Recycle Tech and Shred Paper This Weekend Residents will have the opportunity to responsibly...

Photo: Official
News

Last Call: Culver City Wants Your Input in Hiring Its Next City Manager

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Public Survey Open Through August 1 Invites Residents to Weigh In As Culver City begins its search for a new...

Photo: YouTube
News

1,000 Additional National Guard Troops Withdrawn From LA as Federal Presence Continues to Shrink

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

National Guard Presence in Los Angeles Slashed Again Amid Ongoing Rollback Roughly an additional 1,000 National Guard troops have been...

Photo: IMDB
News

Luxury Watches Stolen From Keanu Reeves Recovered in Chile, To Be Returned to Actor

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Six Rolex Watches Worth Over $120,000 Were Seized in Santiago Police Raid Six high-end watches stolen from actor Keanu Reeves’...
News

Aging Mindfully: Zen-Inspired Senior Living Takes Shape in Simi Valley

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Two Zen-inspired senior living communities are embracing the reality of aging — consciously. Ensō Village, open since 2023 in Sonoma County,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Trio of Suspects Busted in $50K Beauty Heist at Culver City Store

July 31, 2025

Read more
July 31, 2025

Burglars Try to Flee, But Culver City PD Catches All ThreePolice arrested three suspects late Sunday night following a break-in...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lulu Hosts Summer Tardeada With Guest Chef From Oakland’s Bombera

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

Chef Dominica Rice-Cisneros Joins Alice Waters for a Courtyard Celebration Lulu, the acclaimed restaurant located at the Hammer Museum, will...
News, Real Estate

Film Review: Together

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

By Dolores Quintana Dave Franco and Alison Brie, a married couple in real life, star in Michael Shanks’ gruesomely passionate...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Heidi Klum’s Tropical Erewhon Smoothie Drops Just in Time for Summer

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

Supermodel’s Limited-Edition Drink Blends Kiwi, Coconut, and Matcha Erewhon has debuted its newest celebrity smoothie collaboration, this time with supermodel...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

‘Challahboration’ Hits Culver City with Sausage-Stuffed Treats and French Cruller Flair

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

Nyletta, Nyletta and Challah Dad Serve Summer Sizzle in Culver City A limited-run culinary collaboration is coming to Hi-Lo Liquor...
News, Real Estate

UCLA Agrees to $6.1 Million Settlement Over Alleged Discrimination During Campus Protests

July 30, 2025

Read more
July 30, 2025

Faculty Group Argued Protest Wasn’t Antisemitic; Judge Approval Still Pending UCLA will pay more than $6 million to settle a...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR