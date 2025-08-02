Culver City’s National Night Out Returns August 5 With K9 Demo, Live Music, and Fun

This Year’s Celebration Moves to the Culver Steps to Encourage Community Spirit

Culver City’s annual National Night Out celebration returns on Tuesday, August 5, with an evening of community fun, public safety engagement, and family-friendly activities, city officials announced.

This year’s event, hosted by the Culver City Police Department, will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Town Plaza at The Culver Steps, located at 9300 Culver Boulevard. The new location will feature expanded entertainment, food, and community resource areas, along with several first-time attractions.

National Night Out is a nationwide initiative that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Culver City’s celebration will include live music, free snacks and drinks (while supplies last), a Kids’ Zone with face painting and art stations, police vehicle and equipment displays, and a Bike Valet hosted by Walk ’n Rollers. A K9 demonstration is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with special guest appearances planned between 5 and 6 p.m.

Residents are also invited to participate in the Culver City Connection Quest, a scavenger hunt-style activity organized by the Partnerships in Policing team. Completing the quest earns participants an opportunity drawing ticket for prizes announced at 7:30 p.m. on the main stage. Winners must be present to claim prizes.

Visitors are encouraged to bring small picnic blankets or low-back chairs to enjoy the evening’s main-stage entertainment. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Lawn access at The Culver Studios opens at 6 p.m., ahead of the K9 demonstration.

Parking is available beneath The Culver Steps and at nearby Cardiff and Ince parking structures. Guests are encouraged to use public transit, including Culver CityBus and the City’s Circulator service, which connects to the Culver City Expo Line. Real-time transit information is available via the Next CCBus app. Bicycle riders can take advantage of a designated Bike Valet at Washington and Ince Boulevard.