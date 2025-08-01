HARD Summer Returns This Weekend With New Sound Strategy After 2024 Noise Complaints

Sold-Out EDM and Hip-Hop Festival Runs Saturday and Sunday at Hollywood Park

The HARD Summer music festival is set to return to Inglewood this weekend, with organizers implementing major sound and stage adjustments after last year’s event drew widespread noise complaints from across the Los Angeles area.

The two-day, sold-out festival will take place Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of Hollywood Park, adjacent to SoFi Stadium. Headliners include Kaytranada, Dom Dolla, Busta Rhymes, Feid, and Juvenile. Performances are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with the event running rain or shine, according to organizers.

Local restaurants Canter’s Deli, Uncle Stevey’s Bagels, Sunday Gravy, Rocco’s WeHo, and LA Sorteds will be serving special menu items at the concert concession area.

More than 85,000 attendees are expected to attend the festival, which features multiple outdoor stages showcasing electronic dance music and hip-hop. Last year, however, bass-heavy performances prompted hundreds of noise complaints from residents as far away as West Los Angeles, Culver City, and the South Bay.

In response, organizers have worked with city officials to redesign this year’s stage setup, reorient speaker systems, and reduce overall volume levels. Notably, the event will end an hour earlier than it did last year.

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts said, “The sound is going to be projected to the people that are there to enjoy it on the SoFi lot, and we feel it will have much greater success in containing sound this year,” in a statement. He added that this year’s modifications are aimed at minimizing the impact on surrounding neighborhoods