Free Document Shredding, Electronics Recycling Set for Saturday in Culver City

Culver City Offers Secure Way to Recycle Tech and Shred Paper This Weekend

Residents will have the opportunity to responsibly recycle electronics and securely dispose of personal documents during Culver City’s upcoming E-Waste Collection and Paper Shredding event on Saturday, August 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Syd Kronenthal Park.

The free, drive-up event aims to make environmental stewardship easy and accessible: participants simply drive up, drop off, and drive away, with staff on-site to assist with unloading.

The event is powered by Homeboy Recycling, a certified e-waste recycler known for its commitment to environmental best practices and social impact. Electronics collected will be recycled in a way that protects the environment and supports job training and employment for individuals facing barriers to work.

All hard drives and digital storage devices will be destroyed in compliance with National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) data destruction guidelines, ensuring secure disposal of sensitive information.

Most household and office electronics will be accepted, though large appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and thermostats will not be collected.

In addition to electronics recycling, on-site paper shredding services will be provided, compliant with Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) standards. Each vehicle may bring up to six boxes of paper for shredding, with box dimensions not to exceed 18″ x 12″ x 10″.