City Installs Crosswalks In Sawtelle District After Residents Paint Their Own

Los Angeles Begins Official Safety Upgrades Near Stoner Park

City crews began installing official crosswalks Friday near Stoner Park in West Los Angeles, days after frustrated residents took it upon themselves to paint unauthorized markings at busy intersections around the neighborhood.

The action comes after residents, citing long-standing concerns over speeding and unsafe conditions near the park, created four makeshift yellow crosswalks without city approval. While the city promptly removed the unpermitted markings, officials now say permanent improvements are on the way.

According to a statement from Mayor Karen Bass’ office, the city will install formal crosswalks, curb ramps, and other pedestrian safety upgrades at the intersections in the coming weeks. The move follows a growing outcry from residents who said drivers frequently use nearby Nebraska Avenue as a high-speed cut-through, creating dangerous conditions for pedestrians, especially families and park visitors.

CD 11 City Councilwoman Traci Park said in a statement, “Stoner Park is a key community anchor – a place where neighbors gather, kids play, and local events bring people together. When we talk about where LA comes together, it’s places like Stoner Park. That’s why it’s so important to prioritize pedestrian safety and make sure everyone can get around safely.”

City officials alleged that no prior formal request for crosswalks had been submitted and that all new installations must adhere to established traffic safety and engineering standards.

The grassroots action near Stoner Park has drawn attention to what local advocates say is a pattern of delayed city response to pedestrian safety concerns, and got the ball rolling for the city to begin to install safety measures near the park.