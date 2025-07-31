Trio of Suspects Busted in $50K Beauty Heist at Culver City Store

Burglars Try to Flee, But Culver City PD Catches All Three



Police arrested three suspects late Sunday night following a break-in at a cosmetics retailer on the 6000 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, where nearly $50,000 in merchandise was stolen.

According to the Culver City Police Department, officers responded swiftly to a burglary in progress after being alerted by security personnel. When officers arrived, the suspects attempted to flee — one on foot, another by hiding, and a third by attempting to drive away. All three were apprehended shortly thereafter.

Police said the suspects were taken into custody without further incident and booked at the Culver City Jail. The stolen merchandise was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.