Luxury Watches Stolen From Keanu Reeves Recovered in Chile, To Be Returned to Actor

Six Rolex Watches Worth Over $120,000 Were Seized in Santiago Police Raid

Six high-end watches stolen from actor Keanu Reeves’ Hollywood Hills residence during a December 2023 burglary have been recovered in Chile and handed over to the FBI for return to the actor, authorities said Tuesday.

Chilean officials confirmed that the watches, including an engraved Rolex valued at more than $9,500, were among several luxury items seized during a police raid in Santiago. The operation, conducted earlier this year, also yielded stolen vehicles, electronics, and designer goods.

The burglary at Reeves’ Bird Streets home was one of several high-profile heists across the United States that authorities say were carried out by South America-based criminal networks targeting affluent neighborhoods. Other victims reportedly included celebrities and professional athletes, such as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Chilean police said the watch recovery was part of a broader investigation, conducted in coordination with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, into transnational theft rings responsible for multimillion-dollar property crimes.

The timepieces, collectively valued at approximately €110,000 (about $120,000), are being processed by the FBI, which is overseeing their return to the Canadian-born actor.