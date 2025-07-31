Last Call: Culver City Wants Your Input in Hiring Its Next City Manager

Public Survey Open Through August 1 Invites Residents to Weigh In

As Culver City begins its search for a new city manager, local officials are inviting residents and business owners to help shape the process by sharing their perspectives through a public survey.

The city manager serves as the municipality’s chief administrative officer, overseeing daily operations, managing departments and staff, and working closely with the City Council to implement policy and long-term goals.

In a statement, city leaders emphasized the importance of community feedback in identifying a candidate who understands the city’s priorities and challenges. The survey, available through August 1 at 5:00 p.m., asks participants to weigh in on several key topics, including the most pressing issues facing Culver City, the qualities and experience they believe the next city manager should bring to the role, and the top priorities for the new leader’s first year on the job.

You can respond to the survey here.

Residents are also asked to share how they would prefer to engage with City Hall moving forward, and are encouraged to offer additional ideas and suggestions to help inform the recruitment process.