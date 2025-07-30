July 31, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Lulu Hosts Summer Tardeada With Guest Chef From Oakland’s Bombera

Photo: Instagram

Chef Dominica Rice-Cisneros Joins Alice Waters for a Courtyard Celebration

Lulu, the acclaimed restaurant located at the Hammer Museum, will host a festive summer “tardeada” on Sunday, spotlighting the culinary talents of guest chef Dominica Rice-Cisneros, founder of Oakland’s Bombera and a fellow Chez Panisse alum. The event, presented in partnership with chef Alice Waters, promises an afternoon of food, music, and community celebration in the courtyard.

Guests will enjoy a menu of unlimited bites at curated food stands prepared by Rice-Cisneros and Lulu’s chef Luis, featuring seasonal dishes such as smoked trout tostadas with avocado crema, tuna Veracruzana, champignon and calabacita quesadillas made with tortillas from La Princesita Tortillería, and a gem and jicama salad. Black beans and spicy carrots round out the offerings.

Tickets for the event are $58 and include all food items plus one drink, courtesy of Catedral Mezcal. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the CHIRLA Fund, which supports immigrant rights and dignity throughout Los Angeles. You can pre-purchase tickets at OpenTable here

In addition to food and drink, DJ Sizzle will provide music beginning at 3 p.m., with the courtyard dance celebration open to the public at no cost. Organizers say the event aims to bring people together through shared flavors, music, and a spirit of summer joy.

