Lulu Hosts Summer Tardeada With Guest Chef From Oakland’s Bombera

Chef Dominica Rice-Cisneros Joins Alice Waters for a Courtyard Celebration

Lulu, the acclaimed restaurant located at the Hammer Museum, will host a festive summer “tardeada” on Sunday, spotlighting the culinary talents of guest chef Dominica Rice-Cisneros, founder of Oakland’s Bombera and a fellow Chez Panisse alum. The event, presented in partnership with chef Alice Waters, promises an afternoon of food, music, and community celebration in the courtyard.

Guests will enjoy a menu of unlimited bites at curated food stands prepared by Rice-Cisneros and Lulu’s chef Luis, featuring seasonal dishes such as smoked trout tostadas with avocado crema, tuna Veracruzana, champignon and calabacita quesadillas made with tortillas from La Princesita Tortillería, and a gem and jicama salad. Black beans and spicy carrots round out the offerings.

Tickets for the event are $58 and include all food items plus one drink, courtesy of Catedral Mezcal. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the CHIRLA Fund, which supports immigrant rights and dignity throughout Los Angeles. You can pre-purchase tickets at OpenTable here.

In addition to food and drink, DJ Sizzle will provide music beginning at 3 p.m., with the courtyard dance celebration open to the public at no cost. Organizers say the event aims to bring people together through shared flavors, music, and a spirit of summer joy.