Heidi Klum’s Tropical Erewhon Smoothie Drops Just in Time for Summer

Supermodel’s Limited-Edition Drink Blends Kiwi, Coconut, and Matcha

Erewhon has debuted its newest celebrity smoothie collaboration, this time with supermodel and television personality Heidi Klum. The limited-run “Kluminator” smoothie is now available at all Erewhon tonic bars through August 21 for $19.

Developed in partnership with MALK Organics, the smoothie features the company’s new coconut milk, a clean-label product made from just four ingredients and free of gums, oils, and fillers. Billed as a vibrant, kiwi-forward blend, the Kluminator aims to be both hydrating and energizing, designed to suit hot summer days with tropical notes and wellness-focused ingredients.

The smoothie is packed with healthy ingredients, including Glowery marine collagen, organic matcha, aloe, chia, and a custom kiwi glaze, alongside fruit-forward additions like pineapple, mango, and organic dates. It also includes Wholeheart’s kiwi matcha juice and Vita Coco’s organic coconut water.

As part of the initiative, a portion of all Kluminator smoothie proceeds will be donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which provides nationally ranked pediatric acute care services in the city’s East Hollywood neighborhood.