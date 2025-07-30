‘Challahboration’ Hits Culver City with Sausage-Stuffed Treats and French Cruller Flair

Nyletta, Nyletta and Challah Dad Serve Summer Sizzle in Culver City

A limited-run culinary collaboration is coming to Hi-Lo Liquor Market on Thursday, August 1, bringing together local favorites for an irreverent and indulgent pairing of challah dough and artisanal sausages.

Dubbed the “Challahboration,” the event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and features contributions from several popular L.A. creators: Challah Dad, known for his pillowy, golden loaves; Nyletta Nyletta, a pop-up French crueller specialist; and Lottie’s Meats, which is supplying the sausages. The menu will also include small-batch mustard by Max’s Yummy.

The playful mashup is being hosted at Hi-Lo Liquor in Culver City, a frequent venue for chef-driven food pop-ups. The evening promises inventive comfort food with an irreverent twist. Challah Dad joked in promotional posts that his grandmother would not approve.

Also, Nyletta Nyletta will be popping up at the kiosk at Platform LA for the rest of their summer residency weekly on Thursdays from 12:00 to 4::00 p.m., Fridays from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m., Saturdays from 11:00 to 3:00 p.m., and Sundays from 11:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Nyletta has a delicious selection of rotating flavors with delicate cruellers that we first wrote about in June.