Westchester Del Rey Stuns Tucson With 11-Run Inning to Reach World Series

Westside Team Heads to Greenville, North Carolina to Compete for Glory

Westchester Del Rey Little League is headed to the Little League Softball World Series after a commanding 12-2 victory over Tucson on Friday in the West Regional championship.

The Southern California team exploded for 11 runs in the final inning to break a 2-2 tie and secure the win by mercy rule in five innings. With the victory, Westchester clinches a spot in the international tournament held in Greenville, North Carolina.

Southern California’s Westchester-Del Rey Little League is heading east to North Carolina 🛫 #LLWS pic.twitter.com/5hovIYI9Kl — Little League (@LittleLeague) July 26, 2025

Pitcher Gabriela Uribe delivered three scoreless innings to open the game and closed it out as well, helping keep Tucson off the scoreboard after the early tie. Uribe, along with fellow pitcher Kaylee Braunlich, has anchored the team’s strong pitching throughout the regional tournament.

The group of players has been competing together since last fall under the guidance of head coach Paul Vogler.

The Little League Softball World Series is scheduled to begin next week in Greenville, where Westchester Del Rey will represent the West Region on the national stage.