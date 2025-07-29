Tsunami Advisory Issued for Los Angeles Coast After 8.7 Quake Near Russia

Strong Currents, Surges Expected; Residents Urged to Avoid Beaches and Harbors

Update from NWS Los Angeles at 6:50 a.m.

“Latest on current tsunami: – Tsunami Advisory in effect for Santa Barbara/San Luis Obispo counties – Tsunami Advisory NO LONGER in effect for Ventura/LA counties. Whether an advisory is in effect or not, stay out of the water and harbors, as currents will be strong.”

The 8.7-magnitude earthquake that struck off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia late Monday has triggered tsunami warnings and advisories across the Pacific, prompting precautionary alerts for coastal areas including Southern California.

The National Weather Service issued a Tsunami Advisory for all Los Angeles County coastal zones early Tuesday, warning that strong currents and dangerous surges could affect harbors, marinas, and nearshore waters. Although widespread flooding is not expected, hazardous conditions could damage boats and docks or pose threats to swimmers and shoreline infrastructure.

This Tsunami Advisory replaces the previously issued Tsunami Watch.

Officials estimate the first tsunami wave could arrive around 1 a.m. PDT, with further surges possible for several hours.

Tsunamis typically arrive in a series of waves, with the initial surge not necessarily the most powerful. The advisory replaced an earlier tsunami watch issued in response to the quake, which also prompted a tsunami warning for Hawaii and alerts along Japan’s Pacific coast, where waves of up to 10 feet are possible.

Authorities are urging residents and visitors to stay away from beaches, harbors, and marinas and to avoid attempting to view the waves. Emergency officials emphasize the importance of following local alerts and instructions throughout the duration of the advisory.

As of early Tuesday, forecast models show tsunami wave heights near Los Angeles County to be under one foot, though authorities remain vigilant in monitoring changing conditions.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.