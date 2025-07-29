July 30, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Brazen Wheel Thieves Hit Beverly Grove, Hollywood Neighborhoods

Photo: YouTube

Early-Morning Thefts Leave Cars on Blocks; Residents Coordinate 

Los Angeles police are investigating a growing number of wheel thefts reported across Beverly Grove and Hollywood, where thieves have repeatedly targeted parked vehicles in the early morning hours, leaving them propped on concrete blocks. Victims say the crimes are occurring too frequently, and with such similar methods, that many now believe the same suspects are responsible, according to multiple media reports.

The latest incident occurred over the weekend on Edinburgh Avenue near First Street. A Beverly Grove resident, who asked not to be named, said he parked his black pickup truck there Saturday night. By the following morning, two of the truck’s wheels had been stolen.

Surveillance footage reviewed by neighbors shows two individuals arriving around 4:00 a.m. in a white van, parking alongside the truck before removing the wheels and fleeing. Other victims have reported seeing similar activity, including the use of identical cinder blocks to prop up vehicles.

Jason, a resident who shared images of his truck after the theft, said it’s the second time vehicles on his block have been targeted in recent weeks. 

A few miles away in Hollywood, Jonathan Gonzalez found his car stripped in much the same way, and another vehicle on Waring Avenue was hit around the same time. Victims have been posting to the neighborhood-focused Nextdoor app to share security footage and warn others.

While the LAPD has confirmed it is looking into the incidents, officials have not released an exact number of cases or made any arrests. Police believe the thefts have all occurred between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., typically under the cover of darkness.

Residents say the spate of thefts, combined with the lack of progress from authorities, is prompting some to take matters into their own hands. Community members have begun coordinating via social media and neighborhood watch groups, sharing license plate information and security footage in hopes of identifying the culprits.

in News
