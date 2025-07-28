July 29, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Homecare Company Celebrates 14 years of Compassion While Planting New Roots After January Fire

Luxe Homecare, a leading provider of compassionate and reliable in-home care services for seniors has recently announced the opening of its Brentwood office at 11716 San Vicente Boulevard, Suite 240.

While still deeply connected to Palisades, Fay Vahdani, Luxe’s founder, said the new Brentwood office location was a natural extension to provide care for the company’s beloved clients who were displaced after the Palisades fires into the surrounding areas. 

“We embrace our new office in Brentwood, since we serve and are familiar with the community. We look forward to continuing our work,” said Fay, reflecting on the last 14 years of care and compassion. 

Since 2011, Luxe has earned its reputation as the leading choice and a highly rated homecare and senior driving agency in West LA, offering comprehensive and personalized care solutions for elders. 

With the same, small-business centric values that started the company 14 years ago, Luxe offers home care, home health, hospice, senior driving and long term care claim management for seniors, complete with highly trained caregivers and around the clock support.

Since founding Luxe, Fay’s commitment to the community has been deeply rooted in service and resilience, both of which are foundational. Many memories, awards and service opportunities hold a special place in their hearts. They are as follows: 

  • In 2016, Luxe was awarded the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce “Best New Business” award. 
  • In 2017, Fay also earned the “Person of the Year” award and two years after, the “Best Businessperson” award. 
  • Every year, Luxe has participated in the Palisades’ Fourth of July Parade and raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Walk. 
  • After the January Palisades fires, Fay was recognized by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Third District, as a woman-owned small business owner continuing to fight, rebuild and serve. 
  • In 2024, Luxe was honored as a recognized business during a special breakfast hosted by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath. 

For families and individuals looking for care, aging with dignity, surrounded by familiarity, personal history and comfort may be a top priority. Compassionate home care services provided by Luxe empowers individual to maintain independence, safeguard their emotional security and sense of self, and thrive in the comfort of their own home. 

Through Luxe’s home care, home health, hospice and transportation services, seniors maintain invaluable connections, engage with their local community and enjoy spontaneous visits from family while preserving the social fabric that enriches their daily lives. 

Luxe services proactively support crucial bonds, ensuring seniors remain connected to everything and everyone that matters most. 

Committed to providing peace of mind management care of elders, Luxe prioritizes preserving the dignity of aging clients while consistently offering reliable and compassionate support. 

Luxe Homecare proudly holds accreditation from the Joint Commission, maintains full licensing, and earns trust from top health agencies, guaranteeing the highest standards of care and professionalism in elder care. 

Every staff member who works with clients are vetted and fully compliant with the Fair Labor Standards Act, ensuring your loved one receives care from a qualified and ethical team. 

To learn more about Luxe Homecare, visit https://luxehomecare.com.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Felony Charges Dropped for Man in UCLA Encampment Attack After Diversion Deal

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Malachi Marlan-Librett Must Complete Therapy, Anti-bias Training in Hate Crime Case The only person charged with a felony in connection...

Photo: Facebook
News

Fiesta La Ballona Returns to Culver City With Rides, Food, and Family Fun

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Discounted Unlimited Ride Wristbands Now Available Online Fiesta La Ballona is set to return to Veterans Memorial Park on August...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Catch Suspect With Stolen Catalytic Converters During Traffic Stop

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Suspect Already on Supervision for Grand Theft Auto, Found with Incriminating Objects Early Friday morning, Culver City police arrested a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Wallis Annenberg, Visionary Philanthropist and Civic Leader, Dies at 86

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Philanthropist Expanded Foundation’s Reach From Arts to Conservation Wallis Annenberg, a prominent philanthropist and longtime leader of the Annenberg Foundation,...

Photo: YouTube
News

Second Grenade Still Missing After Blast That Killed Three LA Sheriff’s Detectives

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Only One Grenade Exploded; The Second Device Has Vanished Authorities said Friday that one of two grenades recovered last week...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

More Than $50 Billion in Damage: What January’s Wildfire Cost the City of Los Angeles

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

Nearly 11,000 Properties, Many in Pacific Palisades, Affected; True Losses Likely Higher Nearly $52 billion in residential real estate across...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Hotel Near LAX to Become Hundreds of Affordable Apartments

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

Project Will Turn Hotel Into Income-Restricted Apartments Near Transit Hub Plans are moving forward to convert the shuttered Four Points...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

For More Information, Go to Aplustree.com A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles For More...

Photo: YouTube
News

Residents Paint DIY Crosswalks Around West LA Park to Slow Speeding Drivers

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

Neighbors Say Safety Comes First, But City Crews Remove Safety Feature Fed up with what they call years of city...
News

The Third Place Reinvented: Why Kavahana Is Becoming LA’s New Favorite Hangout Spot

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

In a city full of coffee shops that close too early and bars that don’t cater to the sober (or...
News

Avocet Playa Vista: Your New Luxury Retirement Experience

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

A wealth of high-end amenities, gourmet cuisine, mind-body programs and stimulating cultural events, centered around a luxury lifestyle retirement experience...
Hard, News

LAPD to Conduct DUI Checkpoints Across City This Weekend

July 26, 2025

Read more
July 26, 2025

LAPD officials said checkpoint locations are chosen based on areas with high numbers of DUI-related crashes and arrests The Los...

Photo: X: @metrolosangeles
News, Real Estate

Metro D Line Resumes Today After 70-Day Closure

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

The shutdown, which began May 17, enabled Metro to connect the current line to newly built tunnels extending west under...
News, upbeat

TODAY: Venice Artbeat Celebrates Community and Supports Local Causes

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

The event offers live music, dance performances, live art, food, and storytelling Venice Artbeat, a community-focused festival, takes place on...
News, upbeat

Sunset Jazz & Pizza Series Returns to The Lobster

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

The series blends jazz from a three-piece house band with handcrafted pizzas and $5 Open Brewing beers  The Lobster’s popular...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR