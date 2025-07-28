Fiesta La Ballona Returns to Culver City With Rides, Food, and Family Fun

Discounted Unlimited Ride Wristbands Now Available Online

Fiesta La Ballona is set to return to Veterans Memorial Park on August 22–24, offering a weekend full of family-friendly entertainment, food, and carnival rides.

Hosted by the Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department, the annual celebration will run Friday from 4:30 to 10:00 p.m., on Saturday from noon to 10:00 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 8:00 p.m.

Unlimited carnival ride wristbands are now available for online pre-sale at a discounted price of $35, plus a $3 processing fee. Wristbands purchased on-site during the event will cost $45, plus the same surcharge.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Wristbands are valid for one day only, either Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, and cannot be used for food, games, or other non-ride attractions. They are non-transferable, non-refundable, and cannot be replaced if lost or damaged. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as access to rides may end up to 45 minutes before the event’s scheduled close.

Ride restrictions apply, including height minimums. Certain rides may not permit single riders or guests wearing open-toed shoes.