July 29, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Felony Charges Dropped for Man in UCLA Encampment Attack After Diversion Deal

Photo: Dolores Quintana

Malachi Marlan-Librett Must Complete Therapy, Anti-bias Training in Hate Crime Case

The only person charged with a felony in connection with last year’s violent attack on a pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA has been given a plea deal to attend a diversion program that could allow him to avoid jail time and have the charges dismissed.

Malachi Marlan-Librett, 28, was accused of assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and committing a hate crime stemming from two separate incidents on the UCLA campus in April and May 2024, according to court documents. Under a plea deal entered on July 7, Marlan-Librett must complete 90 hours of therapy and anti-bias education. If he complies with the terms, all charges will be dropped.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman campaigned on a promise to prosecute hate crimes appropriately and released a statement in part castigating former LADA, which said, in part, “For nearly four years, George Gascon has largely ignored hate crimes, which have soared during his administration. Now that he’s 60 days away from a challenging re-election, and the polling looks bleak, Gascon is trying to create the appearance that he actually cares about stopping hate. It’s too little, too late.

Gascon showed how much he cares about hate on Day 1 of his administration in 2020, when he ordered his deputy D.A.s to stop filing hate crime enhancements – which add prison time to those who commit crimes motivated by hate of the victim’s ethnicity, religion, gender, or sexual orientation. After the community protested, Gascon conceded and said he would allow hate enhancements to be filed.”

However, in this case, Hochman and his office seems to believe that this case and the defendant are an exception. 

Livestreamer William Gude, aka Film the Police, has pointed out that Marlan-Librett “singled out” Black people as the targets for his assaults. 

The charges stem from a violent confrontation on May 1, 2024, when dozens of counter-demonstrators attacked a pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA. A civil lawsuit filed by demonstrators against the university accuses Marlan-Librett of using “chemical weapons” and shouting racial slurs during the melee. Footage published by CNN appears to show him kicking demonstrators and swinging a broken broomstick.

Court records also connect Marlan-Librett to an earlier incident on April 28. Los Angeles attorney Judah Ramsey, who was listed as a victim in the case, told The Times that Marlan-Librett shoved him in a UCLA parking lot after following him from the encampment. Ramsey, who was wearing a keffiyeh scarf at the time, believes the altercation was racially motivated. Video shared by Ramsey shows Marlan-Librett and another man yelling at Ramsey and two women as they walked through campus.

A 2019 graduate of UC Santa Cruz, Marlan-Librett later attended a UCLA film program.

Although hundreds were arrested in connection with encampments at both UCLA and the University of Southern California last year, only a small number faced criminal charges. Marlan-Librett’s case was the only one involving a felony that has progressed past the charging stage. Two additional misdemeanor cases were filed by Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto in relation to the UCLA violence.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Fiesta La Ballona Returns to Culver City With Rides, Food, and Family Fun

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Discounted Unlimited Ride Wristbands Now Available Online Fiesta La Ballona is set to return to Veterans Memorial Park on August...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Catch Suspect With Stolen Catalytic Converters During Traffic Stop

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Suspect Already on Supervision for Grand Theft Auto, Found with Incriminating Objects Early Friday morning, Culver City police arrested a...
News

Homecare Company Celebrates 14 years of Compassion While Planting New Roots After January Fire

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Luxe Homecare, a leading provider of compassionate and reliable in-home care services for seniors has recently announced the opening of...

Photo: Facebook
News

Wallis Annenberg, Visionary Philanthropist and Civic Leader, Dies at 86

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Philanthropist Expanded Foundation’s Reach From Arts to Conservation Wallis Annenberg, a prominent philanthropist and longtime leader of the Annenberg Foundation,...

Photo: YouTube
News

Second Grenade Still Missing After Blast That Killed Three LA Sheriff’s Detectives

July 28, 2025

Read more
July 28, 2025

Only One Grenade Exploded; The Second Device Has Vanished Authorities said Friday that one of two grenades recovered last week...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

More Than $50 Billion in Damage: What January’s Wildfire Cost the City of Los Angeles

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

Nearly 11,000 Properties, Many in Pacific Palisades, Affected; True Losses Likely Higher Nearly $52 billion in residential real estate across...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Hotel Near LAX to Become Hundreds of Affordable Apartments

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

Project Will Turn Hotel Into Income-Restricted Apartments Near Transit Hub Plans are moving forward to convert the shuttered Four Points...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

For More Information, Go to Aplustree.com A Plus Tree: A Steward of Urban Forest Management Across Los Angeles For More...

Photo: YouTube
News

Residents Paint DIY Crosswalks Around West LA Park to Slow Speeding Drivers

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

Neighbors Say Safety Comes First, But City Crews Remove Safety Feature Fed up with what they call years of city...
News

The Third Place Reinvented: Why Kavahana Is Becoming LA’s New Favorite Hangout Spot

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

In a city full of coffee shops that close too early and bars that don’t cater to the sober (or...
News

Avocet Playa Vista: Your New Luxury Retirement Experience

July 27, 2025

Read more
July 27, 2025

A wealth of high-end amenities, gourmet cuisine, mind-body programs and stimulating cultural events, centered around a luxury lifestyle retirement experience...
Hard, News

LAPD to Conduct DUI Checkpoints Across City This Weekend

July 26, 2025

Read more
July 26, 2025

LAPD officials said checkpoint locations are chosen based on areas with high numbers of DUI-related crashes and arrests The Los...

Photo: X: @metrolosangeles
News, Real Estate

Metro D Line Resumes Today After 70-Day Closure

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

The shutdown, which began May 17, enabled Metro to connect the current line to newly built tunnels extending west under...
News, upbeat

TODAY: Venice Artbeat Celebrates Community and Supports Local Causes

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

The event offers live music, dance performances, live art, food, and storytelling Venice Artbeat, a community-focused festival, takes place on...
News, upbeat

Sunset Jazz & Pizza Series Returns to The Lobster

July 25, 2025

Read more
July 25, 2025

The series blends jazz from a three-piece house band with handcrafted pizzas and $5 Open Brewing beers  The Lobster’s popular...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR