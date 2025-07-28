Culver City Police Catch Suspect With Stolen Catalytic Converters During Traffic Stop

Suspect Already on Supervision for Grand Theft Auto, Found with Incriminating Objects

Early Friday morning, Culver City police arrested a man on post-release supervision after officers discovered four stolen catalytic converters and burglary tools during a traffic stop.

Officers initially spotted the vehicle making a reckless maneuver near Washington Boulevard and Harter Avenue. When the driver attempted to flee, police pursued and pulled the vehicle over, suspecting further criminal activity.

Inside the car, officers found four catalytic converters and an electric cutting tool with multiple blades, according to the Culver City Police Department.

The suspect, currently under Post-Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for a previous grand theft auto conviction, was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of grand theft at the Culver City Jail. Police said he also has a record of prior arrests.