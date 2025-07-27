Residents Paint DIY Crosswalks Around West LA Park to Slow Speeding Drivers

Neighbors Say Safety Comes First, But City Crews Remove Safety Feature

Fed up with what they call years of city inaction, West Los Angeles residents in the Sawtelle district recently painted unauthorized crosswalks at intersections surrounding Stoner Park to slow speeding drivers in their neighborhood.

The unsanctioned traffic markings appeared at four corners around the popular Sawtelle-area park, which draws visitors for its swimming pool, athletic fields, skate park, and nighttime programming on lighted courts. Residents say high-speed cut-through traffic, particularly along Nebraska Avenue, has made the area increasingly unsafe for pedestrians.

City officials had previously installed temporary traffic circles to calm traffic, but residents argue they haven’t made a meaningful difference. The newly painted yellow-striped crosswalks were intended to alert drivers to heavy foot traffic near the park, especially during evenings and summer programs. The park has a busy schedule of summer programs for this season.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation did not respond to requests for comment. City crews removed the crosswalks overnight between Thursday and Friday. The resident responsible for starting the DIY project told Fox 11 News that he plans on buying more paint and doing it all over again because he doesn’t know how you could argue with safety.