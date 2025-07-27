More Than $50 Billion in Damage: What January’s Wildfire Cost the City of Los Angeles

Nearly 11,000 Properties, Many in Pacific Palisades, Affected; True Losses Likely Higher

Nearly $52 billion in residential real estate across the city of Los Angeles was affected by January’s wildfires, with approximately 11,000 homes sustaining damage, according to a new analysis from Redfin, the real estate brokerage backed by Rocket.

The data, which stems from a list compiled by the Los Angeles City Council and inspection records from the city’s Department of Building and Safety, reveals the widespread toll of the fires. Redfin cross-referenced the 11,125 residential parcels flagged for inspection with its own property valuations from December 2024—just weeks before the fires erupted—and identified close to 11,000 matches.

“The L.A. housing market is moving slowly after the fires,” said local Redfin Premier real estate agent Greg Eubanks. “A lot of people who lost their homes are renting while they work through the insurance claim process, and haven’t figured out whether, when or where they’ll buy again. Some people whose homes burned in the Palisades have put their vacant lots up for sale, but those aren’t selling as quickly as the lots in Altadena because the price point in the Palisades is so much higher, which is a barrier for investors. It’s also a bit of a tough sell because infrastructure hasn’t been rebuilt yet—there are still no grocery stores.”

While not all of the properties were completely destroyed, a significant number were severely damaged. The majority of these homes were single-family residences.

The devastation was largely driven by the Palisades Fire, which Cal Fire classifies as the third most destructive wildfire in California history. Though the blaze garnered national attention for tearing through the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood, it also ravaged multiple other areas across Los Angeles during a series of January wildfires.

Notably, the Redfin report does not account for the Eaton Fire, which scorched homes in the Altadena area just north of the city. As a result, the total damage to residential properties from January’s wildfires is likely far higher than the reported $51.7 billion.

The typical affected home had a pre-fire estimated value of $3.7 million



Nearly 100 properties were valued at more than $20 million



were valued at The average construction year of impacted homes was 1957



The typical home measured 2,916 square feet of finished living space



of finished living space The combined total square footage of the nearly 11,000 properties exceeded 36.7 million square feet



Most homes carried a First Street Fire Factor score of 5, indicating “major” wildfire risk

The fire risk ratings were based on First Street Foundation’s latest composite models, which integrate historical wildfire activity with climate projections to gauge ongoing exposure to fire hazards. To view the full report, click here.