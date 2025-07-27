Mid-Century Hotel Near LAX to Become Hundreds of Affordable Apartments

Project Will Turn Hotel Into Income-Restricted Apartments Near Transit Hub

Plans are moving forward to convert the shuttered Four Points by Sheraton near Los Angeles International Airport into affordable housing, according to the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, which issued a permit for a proposal, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

Located at 9750 Airport Boulevard, the former hotel includes three interconnected mid-century buildings and previously offered 561 guest rooms. The site, which also fronts 98th Street, has remained closed since earlier this year, based on guest reviews.

City filings indicate the interior of the structures will be remodeled to create 572 one-bedroom units. Construction has yet to begin, but a May 2025 report from the California Municipal Finance Authority outlines the likely scope of the redevelopment.

Plans call for 229 of the units to be reserved for residents earning up to 80 percent of the area median income. Amenities are expected to include a swimming pool, racquetball and pickleball courts, a game room, a movie room, laundry facilities, and on-site parking.

The project is being developed by Capital Insight, a real estate firm, in partnership with nonprofit housing group Kingdom Development, Inc., and is close to the future transportation hub site connected to the Metro LA People Mover to LAX.