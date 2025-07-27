July 28, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Avocet Playa Vista: Your New Luxury Retirement Experience

A wealth of high-end amenities, gourmet cuisine, mind-body programs and stimulating cultural events, centered around a luxury lifestyle retirement experience are awaiting at Avocet Playa Vista. 

Opened in 2017 by LA Jewish Health, formerly known as Fountainview at Gonda Westside, Avocet Playa Vista features 175 apartment-style residences with sleek, airy designs. The senior living community is uniquely situated as its own urban village within the walkable neighborhood of Playa Vista. The property was purchased in October 2024 by Senior Resource Group (SRG), the Solana Beach based company which now owns and operates Avocet. 

A short stroll away from eateries, shops and services, Avocet Playa Vista is a Continuing Care Retirement Community taken to a whole new level — spacious apartment living feature full kitchens, in-suite laundry and balconies from 840 up to 1700 square feet. Robust daily activities for heart pumping exercise, engaging socialization, mind-stimulating learning plus services such as transportation, dining, housekeeping and maintenance all make for carefree living.

Similar to a resort property, Avocet offers dining, fitness and beauty services, live music, onsite cinema, creative arts, wellness, learning and entertainment for every style and curiosity, curated by a dedicated onsite program director. Aqua fitness, Zumba, Tai Chi, seminars, happy hours, outings to museums, theater and dining are a few examples of the lifestyle at Avocet.

“Our large apartments are desirable among seniors choosing a new home. Often our residents are leaving their once-bustling homes where they’ve raised children and had a full life. But when the time comes that maintaining a home is too taxing or isolation and even loneliness occurs, it’s time to consider options. For most people making this change is emotionally difficult and somewhat overwhelming,” said Laurie Nussbaum, Avocet’s director of sales. 

“A lot of people have lost friends as they age, so living in a retirement community is a great way to make new friends and find a sense of community,” Nussbaum said.

Avocet welcomes Los Angeles locals but often see a combination of out-of-state retirees who want to live closer to children and grandchildren. When a person decides to make the move, the dedicated team at Avocet is there to help navigate the transition, no matter how far they are moving. 

“This move is about starting a new chapter and finding joy in daily experiences. Many people get stuck on details like what furniture will fit into their new apartment and sometimes get frustrated that their couch may be too large, for example. I encourage people to focus on the positive side of moving: living for yourself and not for the furniture, meeting new people and making the most of experiences that await you,” said Nussbaum. “I tell people they are what matters: health and happiness. Those small decision hiccups feel harder than they actually are,” Nussbaum said. 

When and if care services are needed, residents can receive these services from a specially trained staff right on site.

“As a continuing care community, we offer assisted living and memory care services when needed. Our memory care suites are on property for people who can no longer live alone safely and require support from 24/7 nurses and caregivers.,” Nussbaum said. 

“Wellness is so important for aging individuals. Our programs are balanced to meet the needs of our residents and encourage them to socialize and stay active,” Nussbaum said.

To learn more about Avocet, visit www.srgseniorliving.com/playa-vista-ca-avocet.

