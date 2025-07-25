Venice Chamber Installs New Board at Community Event

Representatives from multiple levels of government were in attendance

The Venice Chamber of Commerce welcomed its newly elected 2025–26 Board of Directors during an evening event Wednesday at NeueHouse Venice Beach, with Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park administering the oath of office.

The event opened with a networking hour attended by local business leaders, officials, and community members. Chamber CEO Karin Wallerstein introduced the evening’s honored guests and recognized outgoing board members and committee chairs. She also acknowledged former CEO Donna Lasman for her service to the organization.

Representatives from multiple levels of government were in attendance, including Zac Gaidzik from L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath’s office, Janet Turner from Congressman Ted Lieu’s office, Sam Gallegos and Sophia Liebman from State Senator Ben Allen’s office, and LaQuisha Bryant from Assemblywoman Tina McKinnor’s office.

During her remarks, Park highlighted recent improvements in the Venice neighborhood and noted the community’s growing role in the lead-up to the 2028 Summer Olympics, with Venice expected to host multiple medal ceremonies. She emphasized civic engagement and praised the Chamber’s ongoing work to build a strong, connected business community before swearing in the new board.

Board members serving two-year terms through 2027 include Andrea Serrano (NeueHouse), Sarah Nicole Fisk (The Venice Fest), Taylor Jacobson, Alex Kissin (Venice Insider Pass), Carl Lambert (Venice V Hotel), Chantel Hunter Mah (Law Office of Chantel Hunter Mah), Lauren Pardini (Venice School of Music), Michael Rosa (Venice Whaler), Carole Stein (Venice Living Magazine), and Alex Stowell (Venice Paparazzi).

Continuing their terms through 2026 are Artagus Ashford (Shefayoga), Sunny Bak (Venice Art Crawl), Stephanie Black (Google), Brennan Lindner (Generic Events), David Stine (David J. Stine Design), and Michael Wallerstein (Wallerstein Law).

Appointed to one-year terms for 2025–26 are Justin Brezhnev (Dogtown Fundraising/Hacker Fund), Madeline Di Nonno (Geena Davis Institute), Debbie Dyner-Harris (Cedars-Sinai), Mike Harriel (Southern California Gas Company), Karen LaCava (Coldwell Banker Realty), Nadine Rosales (Control Printing), Patty Ross (Golden State Marketing), Antonio Taylor (Vivid Candi), and Jeff Wills (BOD).