TODAY: Venice Artbeat Celebrates Community and Supports Local Causes

Venice Artbeat, a community-focused festival, takes place on July 27 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Oakwood Park, located at 767 California Ave. The event is free and family-friendly, offering a diverse range of activities including live music, dance performances, live art, food, and storytelling.

The festival is a not-for-profit series that seeks to bridge Venice’s past and future through art, music, and storytelling. Venice Artbeat highlights the voices of underrepresented artists and aims to raise awareness about housing injustice in marginalized communities.

Live performances will feature a variety of music, including Najite & Olokun Prophecy, Calle Placer, Boy in the Water, and Just Satyan. Additionally, attendees will experience live painting by the artist @Gakwaya_Gisa. The event also provides a space for dance, storytelling, and community engagement.

Proceeds from Venice Artbeat will benefit affordable housing initiatives, wildfire recovery efforts, and anti-displacement projects across Los Angeles County. Funds will support the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund and the LA Forward Institute’s community initiatives.

For every RSVP received, Venice Artbeat will donate $1 to these causes. Attendees who RSVP will also be entered into a raffle to win exclusive prizes, such as festival merchandise, signed artwork, and VIP access.