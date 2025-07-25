July 25, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Brentwood Whole Foods Stabbing, Area to See Increased Police Presence

A man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night outside a Whole Foods Market in Brentwood during an altercation that witnesses described as escalating rapidly. The suspect, who fled the scene, was later arrested, according to Los Angeles police and City Councilmember Traci Park.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on the 11700 block of San Vicente Boulevard, near South Barrington Avenue, while the grocery store was still open. Responding officers found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police told local media outlets he may have been a veteran and possibly unhoused. Detectives were seen examining an SUV at the scene believed to have belonged to the victim, according to KTLA.

Witnesses said the altercation appeared to have started earlier in the evening. “I couldn’t really make out what they were arguing about,” said Arash Naghdi, who works nearby. “It was definitely getting contentious.”

Investigators believe both men may have been armed. FOX11 reported that a screwdriver and crowbar may have been used in the fight, though police have not confirmed what weapons were recovered.

The suspect, initially described as a man in his early 20s wearing dark clothing, fled the scene on foot. On Thursday, Councilmember Park announced that the suspect had been taken into custody.

“I’m very grateful for [LAPD’s] swift response in making the arrest happen,” Park said in a video update. She added that additional patrols had been deployed in the Brentwood area following the incident.

