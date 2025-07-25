Measles Case Confirmed in LA, Officials Urge Vaccination

Investigators are working to identify potential exposures and assess the risk to others

Health officials have confirmed a case of measles in Los Angeles County linked to an out-of-county traveler who passed through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) earlier this month, prompting renewed calls for vaccination as summer travel increases.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the infected person was at LAX on July 5 and stayed at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport hotel from the evening of July 5 through the afternoon of July 7. Investigators are working to identify potential exposures and assess the risk to others.

Individuals who were at either location during the specified time frames may be at risk of developing measles between 7 and 21 days after exposure. Those who are not vaccinated or unsure of their immunity are advised to monitor for symptoms and contact a healthcare provider immediately if they develop signs of illness.

“With measles outbreaks occurring both domestically and abroad, it is essential that residents ensure they are protected, especially before traveling,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “Measles is highly contagious and can cause severe complications, particularly in young children and vulnerable adults.”

Measles symptoms typically include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a distinctive rash that usually appears three to five days after other symptoms. The virus spreads through the air and can linger on surfaces for hours, even after an infected person has left the area.

The MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) and MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, varicella) vaccines are highly effective, with two doses providing 97% protection against measles. Public Health officials stress the importance of maintaining high vaccination rates to prevent outbreaks.

Most insurance plans cover the MMR vaccine. Free or low-cost vaccinations are available through county clinics for uninsured or underinsured individuals. Residents can call 2-1-1 or visit publichealth.lacounty.gov for more information.

As of July 22, the U.S. has reported 1,319 measles cases this year, primarily tied to outbreaks in Texas, New Mexico, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Twelve percent of cases required hospitalization, and three people have died due to complications.

The last measles case involving a Los Angeles County resident was reported in June.