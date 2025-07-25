July 26, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAHSA Appoints New Interim CEO Amid System Transitions

The agency is navigating uncertainty following the county’s decision to create a separate homelessness department and shifting federal policy priorities

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Commission on Tuesday appointed Gita O’Neill as interim chief executive officer, effective Aug. 26, 2025. O’Neill, a longtime official in the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, steps into the role during a time of major shifts in the region’s homelessness response system.

O’Neill brings more than 20 years of executive-level public service experience and previously served as the City Attorney’s first director of homeless policies and strategies. She played a key role in the development of “A Bridge Home,” the city’s first shelter expansion plan, and helped coordinate emergency housing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am honored to step into the role of interim CEO for LAHSA at such a critical juncture,” O’Neill said in a statement. “Increasing trust in LAHSA hinges on our ongoing commitment to transparency, particularly in our core function of contracting.”

O’Neill was hired on a 12-month contract as LAHSA undergoes structural changes. The agency is navigating uncertainty following the county’s decision to create a separate homelessness department and shifting federal policy priorities. Despite the turbulence, Los Angeles officials recently reported a 17.5% drop in street homelessness.

“Gita O’Neill’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the challenges facing our homeless services system make her an ideal leader during this crucial time,” said LAHSA Commission Chair Wendy Greuel.

Mayor Karen Bass echoed that sentiment, noting O’Neill’s appointment comes at a time of “difficult transition” for the agency. “Even amid these headwinds, we’ve achieved a 17.5% reduction in street homelessness through unprecedented collaboration,” Bass said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger added that O’Neill’s leadership will be key as the county launches its new homelessness department. “Together, we can align resources, strengthen collaboration, and deliver the results our communities deserve,” she said.

As interim CEO, O’Neill will oversee daily operations at LAHSA and work closely with government partners, service providers, and community organizations to maintain and improve homelessness services throughout Los Angeles County.

