July 24, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Metro D Line to Resume Service, Paving Way for Future Westwood and West LA Connection

Photo: Facebook

The work is part of Metro’s “Twenty-Eight by ’28” initiative—a slate of infrastructure projects aimed at improving transportation ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics

Metro’s D Line subway service will resume operation at 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 26, following a 70-day suspension to accommodate construction for the line’s extension toward the Westside, officials announced.

The temporary shutdown, which began May 17, allowed crews to complete key infrastructure connections between the existing D Line and its new extension beneath Wilshire Boulevard. The resumed service will once again run from Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles to Wilshire/Western in Koreatown.

The work is part of Metro’s “Twenty-Eight by ’28” initiative—a slate of infrastructure projects aimed at improving transportation ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics. The D Line Extension Phase 1 will add new stations at Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax, and Wilshire/La Cienega, enhancing rail access to key destinations including Koreatown, Century City, Westwood, the West Los Angeles Veterans Medical Center, and UCLA.

The full extension is expected to transform east-west travel across Los Angeles and support projected ridership growth in one of the region’s busiest corridors.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Venice Beach Club
Dining, News

Venice Ale House is Now the European-Inspired ‘Venice Beach Club’

July 24, 2025

Read more
July 24, 2025

The menu features items like steak frites, crudo, and house-made pizzas, under the direction of Executive Chef James Samuel A...

Photo: Instagram: @dearjohnsbar/
Dining, News

More than 80 West LA Restaurants will Showcase Cuisine and Flavor in DineLA 2025

July 23, 2025

Read more
July 23, 2025

The Westside features restaurants offering prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus ranging from $15 to $65 From the sandy shores of...
News, upbeat

CineMalibu Returns with Free Outdoor Movie Nights at Malibu Bluffs Park

July 23, 2025

Read more
July 23, 2025

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and low-back chairs, with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis CineMalibu, a beloved...

Photo: L-R: Co-Vice Chair Arthur Calloway, Chair Hans Johnson, and Co-Vice Chair Luis S. Garcia
Hard, News

County Sheriff Oversight Elects New Leadership Team

July 23, 2025

Read more
July 23, 2025

Established in 2016, the commission aims to enhance LASD transparency and public trust through policy analysis and community engagement The...
Hard, News

Amid Federal Funding Cuts, County Seeks Input on Public Health Priorities

July 23, 2025

Read more
July 23, 2025

DPH is urging residents to share how public health efforts affect their communities and identify key areas for future focus...

Photo: CicLAvia Los Angeles
News, Real Estate

CicLAvia to Open 6.75 Miles of Car-Free Streets from Culver City to Venice

July 22, 2025

Read more
July 22, 2025

The event features four hubs: Arts District on Washington Blvd., Downtown Culver City near the Culver Hotel, Mar Vista on...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

July 22, 2025

Read more
July 22, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...

Photo: YouTube
Hard, News

Mayor Bass, Veterans Demand Troop Withdrawal as Marines Exit City

July 22, 2025

Read more
July 22, 2025

Bass, alongside California State Senator and Marine Corps veteran Caroline Menjivar, condemned the deployment as “unnecessary, unprecedented, and unconstitutional.” Los...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Investigators Probe Marina del Rey Site in Deadly LA Sheriff’s Facility Explosion

July 22, 2025

Read more
July 22, 2025

The explosion, which occurred Friday morning at the training academy, claimed the lives of Detectives Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Victor Lemus, and...

Photo: L to R, Dr. Yuan Yao, Dr. Qiao Yu, and Dr. Yifang Zhu
News

UCLA Team Installs Air Quality Network in West LA

July 22, 2025

Read more
July 22, 2025

The project spans from Topanga State Park through Pacific Palisades, Brentwood, and Santa Monica, addressing pollution risks from the blaze...

Photo: Culver City Official
Hard, News

Culver City Votes to Install Digital Kiosks on Sidewalks

July 21, 2025

Read more
July 21, 2025

Projected revenues could range from $750,000 to $1.3 million annually for Phase I, with totals potentially reaching $53 million over...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

What We Know So Far About the Santa Monica-Linked Explosion That Killed Three Deputies

July 20, 2025

Read more
July 20, 2025

The probe traces back to Thursday, when residents of an apartment complex on the 800 block of Bay Street in...

Photo: Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District
News, Real Estate

County Offers $58M in Parks Grants, Hosts Info Session Wednesday

July 20, 2025

Read more
July 20, 2025

The grants aim to enhance park equity, access, and environmental benefits, with awards ranging from $100,000 to $4 million The...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

(Photos) See Inside This $60M Holmby Hills Mansion Inspired by a Madrid Museum

July 20, 2025

Read more
July 20, 2025

Soaring 30-foot ceilings, adorned with 400-year-old Moorish columns and 16th-17th century Florentine carvings, greet visitors Nestled on the prestigious 133...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Nine-Unit Apartment Complex in Palms Hits Market for Nearly $3M

July 20, 2025

Read more
July 20, 2025

The property, zoned LAR3, presents a potential value-add opportunity for investors, though specific details are outlined in the offering memorandum...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR